Stocks plummet as Wall Street’s recession worries grow

U.S. equities slumped on the week as recession fears began to overtake inflation as Wall Street’s primary obsession. The S&P 500 index dropped 3.4 percent to close Friday at 3,934. The benchmark is down 17 percent this year and on track for its worst annual return since the 2008 global financial crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 2.8 percent and the Nasdaq lost 4 percent.

There were signs that the economy was starting to feel the pain of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, as the services sector contracted last month and continuing claims for jobless benefits rose. At the same time, producer prices rose in November by more than forecast, a sticky inflation reading that could prompt the Fed to overtighten, increasing recession risks.

Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners, said that while markets have seen “a mix of good and bad news” ever since the consumer price index data in November, worries about a slowing economy and mixed messages from China on the pandemic reopening were starting to take a toll.

“The best indicator of recession fears hitting markets early this week could be the decline we’ve seen in oil prices, which likely stem from lower demand projections,” he said.

In fact, the S&P 500 sector that saw the biggest decline on the week was energy, which sank 8.4 percent.

Top banking officials leaned into the market’s gloomy mood. Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon warned about pay and job cuts, citing “bumpy times ahead.” Bank of America is slowing hiring ahead of a possible economic contraction, chief Brian Moynihan said. JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon said a “mild to hard recession” may hit next year.

The Federal Trade Commission moved to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, saying the tie-up between the Xbox maker and popular gaming publisher would harm competition. Microsoft shares dropped 3.8 percent on the week, while Activision dipped 0.8 percent.

On Tuesday, inflation data for November is expected to come in at a slower 7.3 percent annual pace. Then on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at its final policy meeting of the year, a smaller hike than the three-quarter-point increases it has undertaken at each of the last four meetings.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 4.371 percent and 4.748 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. That same day the government will hold a reopening auction of $32 billion in 10-year bonds, followed by $18 billion in 30-year bonds Tuesday.

