Prices likely cooled last month, raising hopes of easing inflation

A report due out Tuesday is expected to show that prices cooled again in November, giving some relief to households and businesses being squeezed by high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s ongoing fight to slow the economy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Analysts forecast that data to be released Tuesday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics will show that prices rose around 7.3 percent in November compared to last year, and roughly 0.2 percent over October. Those figures are way too high for a healthy economy, but they would show further progress since the most recent inflation report, which would offer policymakers and the American public fresh hope that the Fed’s aggressive moves to tame inflation are paying off.

The worrisome reality, though, is that the inflation picture has zigged and zagged in many directions this year. In some months, data came in worse than expected. Others brought a fleeting burst of good news. For officials at the Fed to know if their onslaught of rate hikes is working, they need to see months of steady progress — even if it means causing a recession to get there.

“It’ll be probably a second piece of evidence of moderating inflation,” said Jason Furman, an economics professor at Harvard University who was a top adviser to President Barack Obama. Furman added that rate hikes are largely slowing the housing market and that it will be some time before that trickles down to rent costs, which is necessary to bring down overall inflation. But, he said, the Fed’s moves are “locking in, and building, on this progress.”

The latest inflation data comes as the Federal Reserve convenes for its final meeting of the year. Officials are widely expected to raise interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday, a slightly slower pace than they have been on since the summer. They will also release a fresh set of internal projections showing how much further rates could climb and how long borrowing costs may stay high. The central bank’s baseline rate is expected to eclipse 5 percent before the Fed pauses hikes sometime next year. It sat near zero for much of the pandemic.

The November inflation report isn’t expected to change the Fed’s imminent plans. But it will offer greater clarity on what is happening with inflation, and whether encouraging data from October were a one-off or something more promising. That month, prices rose 7.7 percent compared with the year before, and 0.4 compared with September — a notable drop from the previous month and a welcome surprise to economists and Fed watchers.

But the trend needs to stick before officials can even consider celebrating. And there is plenty more work to do. The Fed’s rate hikes have significantly slowed the housing market as mortgage costs soar. But many economists don’t expect to see results in rent costs — which make up a large chunk of the consumer price index — until well into 2023. The tight labor market is also putting pressure on wages, which officials fear will become a driver of inflation if prices continue to climb out of control.

In the meantime, the Fed is charging ahead and warns that even once it stops hiking rates, borrowing costs will stay high for some time. Speaking at the Brookings Institution last month, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said there were some signs that inflation was easing in the costs of goods and housing and that supply chains should continue clearing. But the tight labor market remains a problem for controlling prices because businesses have to pay more in wages, and officials are wary of easing up prematurely only to let inflation return and fester later on.

“It is likely that restoring price stability will require holding policy at a restrictive level for some time,” Powell said at Brookings. “History cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. We will stay the course until the job is done.”

The markets rejoiced when Powell hinted that smaller rates were on the horizon, and stocks could jump again Tuesday if the October inflation data brings good news. Investors are anxious that the Fed will slow things down so drastically that it causes a recession sometime next year. But so far, key pillars of the American economy, like job growth and consumer spending, have stayed remarkably resilient. Retailers expect a strong holiday season to close out the year.

Indeed, people appear more optimistic that inflation is on the right path. Survey data released Monday by the New York Fed showed inflation expectations went down in November in the short, medium and longer terms. Respondents were also more optimistic about the labor market, which has yet to be swarmed by widespread layoffs, over the coming year.

But 2022 made clear that predictions remain a poor match for the coronavirus economy, and 2023 could be no different.

Cleveland Express Trucking was pinched from many sides this year, from the industry’s driver shortages to soaring energy costs over the summer. More recently, falling diesel costs have helped the bottom line, company president John Lamb said. Hiring has also improved for many carriers.

But, Lamb said, he normally relies on a pickup in business around the holiday season, and that boost isn’t materializing yet. To Lamb, that suggests the Fed’s massive effort to slow the economy is working. What that means for the future remains to be seen.

“Most trucking companies get a little bump in the fourth quarter with the holidays. The bump never came,” Lamb said. “I think the industrial economy is slowing down. … [Now] it’s just kind of a ‘wait and see’ attitude. But things are slower than we’d like them to be.”

