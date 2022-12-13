What to know about Sam Bankman-Fried and the FTX crypto exchange collapse

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In a dramatic turn in the ongoing saga that has roiled the cryptocurrency world, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX, was arrested on Monday in the Bahamas, where he has a home.

The arrest by Bahamian authorities came at the request of the U.S. government, and followed the collapse of FTX in November, when Bankman-Fried resigned and the company filed for bankruptcy, stunning its customers and investors. It has led to calls for stricter regulations over the fledgling cryptocurrency industry.

Here’s what to know.

Who is Sam Bankman-Fried?

Bankman-Fried, 30, known by his initials SBF, was until recently the cryptocurrency world’s wunderkind, who helped reshape the world of fintech and often supported companies struggling in the nascent crypto industry. He shot into the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a $26 billion net worth in the spring. He has been a leading proponent of the effective altruism philosophy, a movement that believes that rationality is key to doing maximum good in the world.

Born in California to Stanford Law professors, Bankman-Fried studied physics and math at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, before a stint on Wall Street. In 2017, he founded a crypto trading firm, Alameda Research, and the crypto exchange FTX two years later.

What is FTX?

Until recently, FTX was the one of the world’s top digital currency exchange platforms, where consumers could buy and sell digital currencies such as bitcoin and dogecoin. FTX also created its own currency called FTT.

Notable competitor platforms include Coinbase and Kraken.

FTX, first set up in Hong Kong and later headquartered in the Bahamas, had received capital from known investment firms such as Sequoia Capital, BlackRock and Tiger Global. It declared bankruptcy Nov. 11.

What caused FTX to crash?

FTX issued millions of FTT tokens, which once traded as high as $80 (FTT has since lost almost its entire value) and shifted incoming money from investors to take loans for its partner firm, Alameda Research.

In November, when news of spread that most of Alameda’s balance sheet was made of FTTs, the markets went into a tizzy. FTT’s price fell drastically when Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, FTX’s rival, withdrew his money.

After a sale deal with Binance fell through, Bankman-Fried resigned and the company filed for bankruptcy. The collapse is seen as a failure of oversight and regulation in an industry that has operated outside conventional banking rules.

John J. Ray, the chief executive who was brought on board to oversee FTX’s restructuring after Bankman-Fried’s resignation, said there was “a complete absence of trustworthy financial information.” In prepared remarks, Ray said his initial investigation showed “gross mismanagement, excessive leverage” and “failures of internal controls.”

In an interview in November with the New York Times, Bankman-Fried said he “didn’t knowingly commingle funds.”

“Look, I screwed up. I was the CEO of FTX,” Bankman-Fried said. “I say this again and again. That means I had a responsibility. We messed up big.”

What will happen to Bankman-Fried now?

Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday around 6 p.m. at his apartment complex in Nassau, according to a statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force. He is expected to appear at a local court in Bahamas on Tuesday.

Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the country would “promptly” extradite Bankman-Fried to the United States after authorities made a formal request, the Associated Press reported.

Bankman-Fried was slated to testify before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday; it is not clear whether that will happen. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) said in a tweet that the House panel, of which he is a member, was set to “grill” Bankman-Fried. “Why not allow him to 1st testify tomorrow and answer our many questions?” he wrote.

Local media in the Bahamas reported that Bankman-Fried is also likely to face an investigation from local authorities.

Tory Newmyer, Gerrit De Vynck and Steven Zeitchik contributed to this report.

