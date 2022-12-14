Former Northeast Washington church transformed into condos Two of the three units are still available to buy at the building in the Trinidad neighborhood Shops in the Union Market District are near the condominiums in D.C.’s Trinidad neighborhood. (Benjamin C Tankersley)

Address: Unit 2: 1501 W. Virginia Ave. NE, Washington, D.C.; Unit 3: 1110 Penn St. NE, Washington, D.C.

Builder: Lumenaria Homes in partnership with Redux Renovations

Design : Kaela Rose-Murdock and Stefan Rahimian

Type of residence: Condominium

Number of units: 3 (2 available; 1 sold)

Prices: $780,000 and $922,000 (as of Dec. 13)

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 or 4

Square-footage: 1,750 and 2,250

Condo fee: $276.32 a month

Property website: bit.ly/church-condos

Sales: 703-860-4357 Features The building at 1501 W. Virginia Ave. NE, in D.C.’s Trinidad neighborhood, was a church before it was redeveloped into three condominium units. The two available units, 2 and 3, look and live like townhouses, each with a separate entrance and three floors of living space. A third unit, which is already sold, is at ground level.

Both available units have an open-concept first level with great room, kitchen, and living and dining space. Each has two bedrooms on the second level, as well as a primary bedroom suite with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom on the third level. Real estate agent Stefan Rahimian said high-end appliances and materials were used throughout the units. Five layers of soundproofing were installed beneath hardwood flooring. The primary bedrooms have skylights and south-facing windows to maximize natural light. Two parking spaces are available for purchase separately.

The property is on a corner lot and has a small wraparound yard. Unit 2, on West Virginia Avenue NE, has white painted brick on the outside and a mansard roof with synthetic slate shingles and copper flashing. It also has a small front porch. Unit 3, on Penn Street NE, has black siding above black painted brick outside and a first-level balcony overlooking a stone patio. Inside, Unit 2 has a wet bar with beverage cooler on the second-floor landing; Unit 3 has a wet bar with beverage cooler in the primary bedroom suite.

Kitchen Unit 2 has a U-shaped gourmet kitchen as part of the open-concept first level. The white Shaker-style cabinets have brass hardware and are flush to the ceiling above the counter. The marble-look porcelain-tile backsplash extends from counter to ceiling around the stove and range hood.

The kitchen sink is set in a peninsula that faces the dining and living area. The kitchen has a Samsung three-door refrigerator, a Whirlpool microwave under the counter, a 36-inch induction stovetop and a brass pot-filler faucet over the electric stove.

The kitchen in Unit 3 has a wall of push-to-open cabinets with dark wood veneer that are hung flush to the ceiling, with more of the same below the island. There are smaller white cabinets above the white quartz counter and the Whirlpool induction stovetop. The stovetop has a gray-tile backsplash and a pot-filler faucet. A microwave sits above the electric oven by Whirlpool, and there is a Samsung three-door refrigerator. The kitchen island has a white quartz counter and a sink with a Kohler faucet.

Bathrooms

Each bedroom on the second floor of Unit 2 has a bathroom with a shower-and-tub combo and a single-sink vanity. In Unit 3, the second-floor bedrooms share a bathroom that opens to one bedroom and to the hall. Second-floor bathrooms in both units have a shower surround of white tile set in charcoal grout.

The bathroom in each third-floor primary bedroom suite has a frameless glass shower, marble-look tile shower surround and LED lighting below a shower ledge. There are two shower heads: a standard and a rainfall version, both by Kohler. Unit 2 has brass water fixtures in the primary bathroom; Unit 3 has chrome. Both have double-sink vanities with white quartz counter tops. The primary bathroom vanity in Unit 2 has brass hardware on white Shaker-style cabinets. In Unit 3, the vanity is a floating cabinet with a walnut veneer and push-to-open hardware.

Neighborhood

Trinidad in Northeast Washington.

Nearby shops and restaurants The Union Market District offers various food and shopping options, including a Trader Joe’s. Among the many restaurants and nightlife venues are the St. Anselm restaurant and Last Call bar.

The H Street NE corridor, about a half-mile away, has such food and drink establishments as Irregardless, Copycat Co., Little Miss Whiskey’s Golden Dollar, and Pie Shop. Grocery options include Whole Foods and Giant.

Nearby parks

The U.S. National Arboretum is about 1.5 miles away.

Schools

Elementary: Wheatley Education Campus

Middle: Wheatley Education Campus

High: Dunbar High School

Transit

It’s about a two-block walk to the D4 and D8 Metrobus stop at Montello Avenue and Owen Place NE and about a half-mile walk to the H Street/Benning Road Line light-rail station at Eighth and H streets NE. It’s about 1.5 miles to the Metrorail stop at Union Station, on the Red Line.

What sets it apart

These custom condominium units were designed to look and live like townhouses, according to co-designer Rahimian. Both available units have three floors of living space, conceived with an emphasis on convenience and custom touches. The building is situated on a corner lot that offers ample natural light. It is also near both the popular H Street NE corridor and the growing Union Market District in Northeast Washington.

