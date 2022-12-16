Democrats will seek to return more than $1 million from Bankman-Fried

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The three major Democratic campaign groups said Friday they would set aside more than $1 million they received from Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and eventually seek to return the money to the exchange’s customers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The announcements — from the Democratic National Committee and two groups that help elect House and Senate Democrats — came days after Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas and charged with violating securities and campaign finance laws. A federal prosecutor described the matter as “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history.”

“Given the allegations around potential campaign finance violations by Bankman-Fried, we are setting aside funds in order to return the $815,000 in contributions since 2020,” said Daniel Wessel, a DNC spokesman. “We will return as soon as we receive proper direction in the legal proceedings.”

An aide for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, meanwhile, said in a statement the group similarly would set aside the $103,000 it received “in contributions associated with Bankman-Fried. We will return it as soon as we receive proper direction in the legal proceedings.”

And Chris Taylor, a spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said the organization would do the same with the $250,000 it received from Bankman-Fried. “We are waiting for further guidance from the government on what to do with the money based on their legal proceedings,” he said.

The Democrats’ decision adds to the pressure on a wide variety of other political organizations, many of which have not yet said how they will proceed after accepting the FTX founder’s generous contributions during the 2022 election cycle.

Over that two-year period, Bankman-Fried personally gave about $40 million to political candidates and party groups, federal records show. He focused most of his donations on Democrats but often backed lawmakers from both parties seen as friendly to the crypto industry — including those actively working on regulation that might have affected his since-collapsed company. Other FTX executives, meanwhile, gave millions to Republican candidates and causes.

Bankman-Fried’s political largesse ultimately drew the scrutiny of federal prosecutors as they investigated him. In bringing a wide array of fraud charges this week, prosecutors alleged that the crypto mogul violated federal campaign finance laws by illegally sourcing some of his political donations from a crypto-related hedge fund, Alameda Research, and then reporting the contributions in others’ names.

“All of this dirty money was used in service of Bankman-Fried’s desire to buy bipartisan influence and impact the direction of public policy in Washington,” said Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, earlier this week.

Williams, addressing the beneficiaries of Bankman-Fried’s giving, said: “To any person, entity, or political campaign that has received stolen customer money, we ask that you work with us to return that money to the innocent victims.”

Two of Bankman-Fried’s biggest beneficiaries — the House Majority PAC and the Senate Majority PAC — received about $7 million from him in the recently concluded election cycle. The groups, which help elect Democrats to their respective chambers, so far have declined to commit to returning the money to FTX customers or donating it to charity.

“House Majority PAC is watching and waiting for guidance from the government in the ongoing legal proceedings, and maintains our fullest commitment to complying with the law,” a spokesman said in a statement Friday. A spokeswoman for the Senate Majority PAC did not immediately comment.

Before his arrest, Bankman-Fried also said he had donated a significant sum to so-called “dark money” groups that do not have to disclose their donors. He said he had done so in an attempt to aid Republicans, but he didn’t provide evidence of the donations. One of his fellow executives, Ryan Salame, also shelled out more than $20 million, largely to GOP candidates and organizations during the 2022 cycle, records show.

