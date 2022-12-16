Farmhouse for sale in Leesburg, Va., was built before the Revolution

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In 1743, Thomas Jefferson was born. This was 14 years before Loudoun County was founded and nearly 40 years before Richmond was named the capital of Virginia. This was also the year the Shenstone Manor House in Leesburg, Va., now on the market for $1.1 million, was built. Maggie Stumpf moved in many years later, during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’d been living kind of in the Leesburg area for quite some time but were looking for something with a little bit of charm,” she says, “and this house certainly fits the bill.”

The pre-Revolutionary War house, according to a Virginia Historic Landmarks Commission architectural form, has a Swedish influence linked to the 18th-century Quaker migration from Pennsylvania. The house seems a bit slanted, Stumpf says, when looking from the older part of the house to the 1950s addition.

The main section of the house is “close to its original condition,” according to the architectural report. Exposed beams in the kitchen, original wood floors on the second level, and the main doorway (although it now enters into the guest bathroom) point to the house’s storied past.

“Everything in the original house is just that: original,” Stumpf says. “There’s so much character, and it’s fun to imagine all of the different people and families who have lived and walked through these doors.”

Stumpf renovated some in the past two years to modernize the house. She installed a new water heater, a washer and dryer unit, and some windows in the addition. The exterior of the house was painted, along with the roof, the bathroom and the kitchen cabinets.

On the first level, an entry leads to a modern kitchen that includes an original fireplace. This level also includes a dining room, mudroom and a kitchen dining area with exposed brick, as well as a hall that leads to ample storage space. According to a 1950 pamphlet on stone homes in Loudoun County, the ground floor was once divided into two parts: Meals were cooked on one side of the original fireplace, which divided two rooms, and the other was used for servants’ quarters or food storage. Original stairs to the second level lead to a family room with a wood fireplace, a sitting room, two bedrooms and a bathroom. On the upper level, the primary bedroom has a reading nook by a window, a private bathroom and two walk-in closets. Another bedroom overlooks the 6.45-acre property.

There are two exterior decks and a terrace that overlooks the patio. The property includes a spring-fed pond and springhouse, two fenced pastures and two barns with a total of 14 stalls.

“In the end of spring, early summer, the front porch is probably my favorite place where my husband and I will go sit outside, because it really blooms,” Stumpf says. “It’s just magical, because the garden just becomes lush and overgrown.”

The property is across the street from Washington and Old Dominion Railroad Regional Trail, where Stumpf says she enjoys hiking and biking with her two children. There are no historic restrictions, easements or homeowners association restrictions on the property.

“It’s just so picturesque,” Stumpf says. “It’s very unique and just a lovely home.”

$1,100,000

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/4

Approximate square-footage: 3,281

Lot size: 6.45 acres

Features: This 1743 house is one of the oldest Virginia houses on the market. An addition was added in the 1950s. The property includes two barns and two fenced pastures. The exterior has a patio and two porches.

Listing agent: Jennette Taylor , Keller Williams Loudoun Gateway.

