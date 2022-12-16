Stocks fall as recession overtakes inflation as market’s No. 1 worry

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

U.S. equities posted consecutive weekly losses for the first time since September as cooling inflation data and a slower pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes were overshadowed by growing investor worries about sluggish economic growth. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The S&P 500 index dropped 2.1 percent in the five-day period and closed Friday at 3,852. The Nasdaq sank 2.7 percent on the week, while the Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.7 percent.

Good news on inflation came Tuesday, as the consumer price index report for November showed the smallest monthly advance in over a year. The overall CPI increased 0.1 percent from the prior month and was up 7.1 percent from a year earlier. Excluding volatile food and energy components, core CPI rose 0.2 percent in November and was up 6 percent from a year earlier, providing evidence that the Federal Reserve’s tightening campaign was working. Meanwhile, U.S. average gasoline prices fell below $4 a gallon.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Fed delivered a much-anticipated 50 basis-point interest rate hike. Updated policymaker forecasts showed they now see slower economic growth and a slightly higher revision of the terminal rate to 5.1 percent from 5 percent next year. Stocks turned lower after Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said the central bank needed to see more evidence to be confident that inflation will sustain its downward path.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England were among major central banks that followed the Fed with hikes of half a percentage point on Thursday.

“We started with inflation optimism in the early part of the week and then the market got a one, two, three gut-punch from central bankers,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth U.S. “Investors have concluded that there’s a good chance that a global recession is coming and central bankers just don’t care.”

Advertisement

Retail sales fell in November by the most in nearly a year. And a key gauge of factory production declined for the first time since June, underscoring weaker economic conditions.

On Tuesday, Nike’s quarterly earnings will be scrutinized for commentary on China, the health of the American consumer and as an early indication of holiday demand.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 4.366 percent and 4.685 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The next day, $12 billion of 20-year bonds and 17-week bills will be offered. The government will auction four- and eight-week bills, as well as $19 billion of five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, on Thursday.

GiftOutline Gift Article