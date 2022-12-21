SEC charges two Bankman-Fried colleagues with fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged two former colleagues of disgraced cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried with helping him orchestrate a years-long scheme to defraud investors in FTX, the crypto trading platform that collapsed last month .

The executives — Caroline Ellison, who served as co-CEO of Alameda Research, a hedge fund owned by Bankman-Fried, and Gary Wang, FTX’s former chief technology officer — helped Bankman-Fried divert FTX customer funds to the hedge fund while misleading investors about it, the SEC alleges. The agency also alleges Ellison, acting at Bankman-Fried’s direction, manipulated the price of FTT, a digital token issued by FTX that the executives used to mislead investors about the health of their businesses.