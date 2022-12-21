SEC charges two Bankman-Fried colleagues with fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged two former colleagues of disgraced cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried with helping him orchestrate a years-long scheme to defraud investors in FTX, the crypto trading platform that collapsed last month.
“When FTT and the rest of the house of cards collapsed, Mr. Bankman-Fried, Ms. Ellison, and Mr. Wang left investors holding the bag,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.
Ilan Graff, a lawyer for Wang, said his client “has accepted responsibility for his actions and takes seriously his obligations as a cooperating witness.” An attorney for Ellison did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The agency last week announced separate charges against Bankman-Fried, who is also facing criminal charges from federal prosecutors. The former billionaire formally waived his right to a formal extradition from the Bahamas on Wednesday and was set to return to the United States for an expected court appearance.
This is a developing story and will be updated.