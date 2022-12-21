Cryptocurrency
SEC charges two Bankman-Fried colleagues with fraud

Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang helped disgraced crypto mogul divert funds, U.S. regulator alleges

By
Updated December 21, 2022 at 9:44 p.m. EST|Published December 21, 2022 at 9:35 p.m. EST
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is escorted from the Magistrate Court in Nassau, Bahamas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, after agreeing to be extradited to the U.S. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged two former colleagues of disgraced cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried with helping him orchestrate a years-long scheme to defraud investors in FTX, the crypto trading platform that collapsed last month.

The executives — Caroline Ellison, who served as co-CEO of Alameda Research, a hedge fund owned by Bankman-Fried, and Gary Wang, FTX’s former chief technology officer — helped Bankman-Fried divert FTX customer funds to the hedge fund while misleading investors about it, the SEC alleges. The agency also alleges Ellison, acting at Bankman-Fried’s direction, manipulated the price of FTT, a digital token issued by FTX that the executives used to mislead investors about the health of their businesses.

“When FTT and the rest of the house of cards collapsed, Mr. Bankman-Fried, Ms. Ellison, and Mr. Wang left investors holding the bag,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.

Ilan Graff, a lawyer for Wang, said his client “has accepted responsibility for his actions and takes seriously his obligations as a cooperating witness.” An attorney for Ellison did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The agency last week announced separate charges against Bankman-Fried, who is also facing criminal charges from federal prosecutors. The former billionaire formally waived his right to a formal extradition from the Bahamas on Wednesday and was set to return to the United States for an expected court appearance.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

