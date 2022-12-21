Bankman-Fried set to return to U.S. from Bahamas to face charges

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Disgraced cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried is set to return to the United States to face criminal charges after dropping his objection to extradition from the Bahamas. The former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX waived his rights to extradition proceedings in a court appearance in Nassau on Wednesday morning, according to Reuters. The move cleared the 30-year-old former executive to return to the United States, where he is expected to be arraigned soon in federal court in Manhattan.

Bankman-Fried, dressed in a blue suit, affirmed to the judge he would forego a formal process. His local defense lawyer added that the former executive is “anxious to leave” the Bahamas, according to the report.

Federal prosecutors last week announced eight criminal charges against the former executive, including fraud, conspiracy, money laundering and campaign finance violations. They allege Bankman-Fried defrauded investors and diverted billions of dollars in FTX customer money to his hedge fund, which he then used as a piggy-bank to fund a lavish lifestyle, risky personal investments and political donations. His extradition could expedite resolution of the criminal and civil cases that the U.S. government is pursuing, according to legal experts.

It is not clear yet when Bankman-Fried will arrive in the United States and how he will plead in his first U.S. court appearance. But in a blitz of public appearances since FTX’s collapse last month, he has said he never intended to commit fraud and was largely unaware of what was going wrong at the companies he owned and controlled. A spokesman for Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are also bringing civil charges against Bankman-Fried. Those suits likely will take a back seat while the criminal case proceeds, legal experts said.

Customers and investors owed money from FTX got a sliver of encouragement Tuesday. The company announced an unspecified number of parties that received payments or contributions from FTX or Bankman-Fried have expressed an interest in returning the money. It offered guidance for others who would like to voluntarily give back funds — and a warning for those who don’t, saying it will start a bankruptcy court process to force repayments, including interest.

Bankman-Fried’s homecoming marks another bitter reckoning for a figure who until just months ago sat atop an estimated $16 billion personal fortune, now vaporized. Bankman-Fried was hailed in mainstream press as the next Warren Buffett; he shared conference stages with world leaders and celebrities; and won entree to the inner sanctums of power in Washington.

It all came crashing down in a matter of days last month, when a tweet from an investor-turned-rival sparked panic among FTX customers, who demanded billions of dollars worth of their deposits back. FTX didn’t have the money. Bankman-Fried’s efforts to find a last-minute, multibillion-dollar bailout came up short, and the firm declared bankruptcy.

An unusually swift investigation by federal authorities revealed what they called a “massive, years-long fraud,” dating back to FTX’s launch in 2019, with Bankman-Fried siphoning FTX customer funds to his hedge fund, Alameda Research.

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried What charges is Sam Bankman-Fried facing? Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York unsealed an eight-count indictment against Bankman-Fried, alleging fraud and conspiracy.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed fraud charges against him, seeking restitution for investors and customers in civil court.

Sam Bankman-Fried dropped his objection to extradition from the Bahamas and is expected to face charges in a federal court in Manhattan.

FTX customers will not fully recover their money, the company's new CEO, John J. Ray III, told the House Financial Services Committee.

FTX customers will not fully recover their money, the company’s new CEO, John J. Ray III, told the House Financial Services Committee.

Ray sees the alleged crimes of the crypto company's collapse as simple, despite the seemingly complex nature of the circumstances. "This isn't sophisticated whatsoever. This is just plain old embezzlement," he said. What does this mean for the crypto industry? Bankman-Fried gave about $40 million in political donations this cycle. See who benefited.

The collapse has focused new scrutiny on the lack of oversight and regulation in an industry that has operated outside conventional banking rules.

The collapse has focused new scrutiny on the lack of oversight and regulation in an industry that has operated outside conventional banking rules. 1 / 3 End of carousel

Last Monday, the night before he was set to testify remotely before the House Financial Services Committee, Bankman-Fried was arrested by Bahamas police at his luxury Nassau condo. For the past nine nights, he has been held at Fox Hill, the island nation’s only prison, known for its poor conditions.

The FTX founder was charged with multiple counts of fraud and conspiracy by the Justice Department, SEC and CFTC on Dec. 13. (Video: Joy Yi/The Washington Post, Photo: George Robinson/Bloomberg/The Washington Post)

Paulina Villegas contributed to this report.

