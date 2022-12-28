These buzzwords show how work changed in 2022

In 2022, the battle over workplace culture ushered in a new vocabulary, as workers flexed their might in the tightest labor market in years and employers declared the end of the pandemic.
In the new landscape, a steady cadence of terms bubbled up to describe how work was evolving, according to Daniel Zhao, lead economist at Glassdoor, an online career platform.
“We’ve spent the year trying to come up with these new phrases and terminology to understand what’s going on,” Zhao said.
Here’s a guide to a few of the terms and trends that dominated the conversation around work this year.