What’s next for the economy? 10 charts that show where things stand.

The good news is that most Americans have remained employed — and even gotten raises in the past year. But a lot of those wage gains have been obscured by persistent inflation, which has cut into families’ budgets and made it difficult to keep up with basic expenses like groceries, rent and utilities. As a result, more people are dipping into their savings accounts without replenishing them. The personal savings rate — which rose to an eye-popping 34 percent at the beginning of the pandemic, when many families benefited from government stimulus checks — has fallen dramatically in recent months.