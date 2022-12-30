Long a fan favorite, Southwest’s model now faces questions

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two weeks before Southwest Airlines’ epic meltdown, its chief executive was exultant about the company’s profitability, performance and customer service, praising his team to Wall Street analysts as the best, “not just in the airline industry, but on the entire planet.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That exuberance did not last long. By this week, CEO Bob Jordan was apologizing to customers as a winter storm forced Southwest to cancel more than 15,000 flights, leaving thousands of travelers stranded over Christmas. Federal authorities have vowed to investigate the failure, as union officials argued the airline’s outdated operational systems prevented it from quickly resuming service after the storm passed — as other airlines had.

Even as Dallas-based Southwest has begun to stabilize its operation, industry observers say the impact of this week’s implosion could weigh on its fabled reputation for customer service. It’s a rare moment for Southwest — seen as an industry pioneer that distinguishes itself as the only U.S. airline to post consistent profits over five decades.

But experts say the company’s business model and recent growth made this week’s debacle inevitable.

“It’s more than just the storm of the century,” said Andrew Inkpen, a professor of management at Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management, pointing to union statements that Southwest had deferred upgrades on its information-technology systems. “This exposed them, but they were going to get exposed at some point or another.”

The winter storm that crippled Southwest’s operations was extreme, but some of the logistical problems that ensued weren’t completely unforeseen.

In October 2018, then-CEO Gary Kelly said on an earnings call that controlling costs was the company’s top priority — and that other items might have to wait. As an example, he cited technology upgrades for the operations team, according to a transcript compiled by S&P Capital IQ. “We have starved them a little bit over the last decade because again, our focus was more on the commercial side,” he said.

In February 2021, Southwest updated a disclosure on information technology risks in a securities filing, noting that it “deferred a significant number of technology projects” during the pandemic. The company continued to invest in technology, including “flight planning and scheduling,” it added.

Southwest declined to make an executive available for an interview. “It is too soon for us to speculate on the root or contributing causes to this week’s disruptions,” the company said in response to written questions.

The sudden turmoil cast a pall over Southwest’s robust recent performance. The company expanded to 18 new cities during the pandemic, more than any of its peers, and this month, it became the first airline to reinstate its dividend to shareholders. Southwest posted a record quarterly profit in the summer, and executives said it delivered one of its best operating displays over Thanksgiving, with less than 1 percent of its flights canceled.

By the company’s telling, what is now a 742-plane operation in 42 U.S. states and 10 other countries began in 1967 on a cocktail napkin at a hotel bar in San Antonio. Herb Kelleher, then a lawyer, and Rollin King, a pilot, sketched out their idea for a low-cost airline that shuttled passengers between Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Southwest distinguished itself as a scrappy underdog airline whose flight attendants wore go-go boots and hot pants, and whose marketing grew out of the airline’s beginnings at Love Field in the Dallas area. The airline’s logo is a heart, and LUV became its stock ticker.

The business worked. As it grew, Southwest became an exemplar of corporate success, feted in business-school case studies and known for its healthy company culture and customer relations. Unlike other major U.S. airlines, Southwest remained consistently profitable and grew to become one of the largest domestic airlines by number of passengers.

For years, “if you want to have a case study about a well-run company, it’s Southwest Airlines,” said Michael Mazzeo, a professor of strategy at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

A company report for shareholders is laden with plaudits for its workplace and customer service, and on-time performance and customer-satisfaction metrics are embedded in calculating executive bonuses. And some of its customers are fiercely loyal, thanks largely to its relatively inexpensive flights and simple customer perks like travel vouchers that don’t expire.

Before the pandemic, Southwest delivered an unbroken streak of annual profits — in a famously turbulent industry — going back to at least 1978, according to Capital IQ data. Experts point out that Southwest is the only major U.S. airline never to have been forced into bankruptcy.

As it expanded to other cities, the airline kept fares low by routing passengers to smaller airports in metropolitan hubs like Midway in Chicago. It also flew only one type of plane — the Boeing 737 — and stripped away frills, serving peanuts instead of an in-flight meal and offering no assigned seating. Crucially, it adopted a system that flew passengers from city to city, instead of routing them through a central hub like other airlines — a strategy intended to cut down on costs and reduce layovers.

Yet that strategy, known as point-to-point, also has vulnerabilities. When problems emerge at one airport, or point, in its network, they can set in motion a chain reaction that is harder to contain than with a centralized hub model.

“It is difficult for our point-to-point network to catch up with on-time performance if we do not begin on time,” Andrew Watterson, Southwest’s chief operating officer, told analysts this month. “We have initiatives planned to help lessen the impact of disruptions and improve our recovery time.”

Upgrading the technology of old systems can be costly, and Southwest has spent heavily to improve its reservations system, maintenance records and ground operations such as baggage handling.

The work of ensuring that crews are in the same locations as planes and scheduled flights is part of the enormously complicated dance of modern aviation that is largely invisible to the flying public until something breaks down. When a blast of Arctic air swept through much of the nation last week, bringing airports in Denver and Chicago nearly to a halt, Southwest’s aging software suddenly spilled into public view.

Southwest couldn’t get crews in those cities to the rest of its network. The software the company relies on to reboot its operations was overwhelmed, and much of the work had to be done manually, company officials have said.

Mazzeo, the Northwestern professor, said Southwest hasn’t been known to invest in technological upgrades and have the capabilities to promptly deal with such problems, despite its reputation as a model company.

“The irony here is that everything that’s quintessentially amazing about Southwest as a business model has a downside,” he said. “It’s like fine china. It looks great.” But if it’s exposed to a strong force, “it breaks.”

This isn’t the first time in recent memory that Southwest has been forced to cancel flights en masse for days. In October 2021, a smaller disruption cost the company $75 million. Analysts at Raymond James & Associates expect the company — which reported earning $277 million last quarter — can still eke out a profit for the final three months of the year.

In some ways, fixing the scheduling technology that broke down could be more straightforward than repairing Southwest’s reputation with consumers who were stranded, said Donna Roberts, a professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University who specializes in psychology. Although she has never flown on a Southwest flight, she said she is well aware of the company’s larger-than-life founder in an often colorless industry.

“Southwest has been like America’s sweetheart,” she said. “They need to win back hearts and win back the trust of the consumer.” This can be done if they lean into the intense burst of publicity, she added, urging them “to be flamboyant in how they make this up to people.”

Jeff Galaska, a 37-year-old Dallas area resident, told The Post that he waited nine hours with his family at Love Field on Christmas Day before eventually having to go home. He said the experience was vexing, especially as his bags reached his destination without him and his family.

But the father of two said the bags are now on their way to him, and the airline fully refunded his tickets and included extra travel vouchers.

“This kind of seems like a once-in-a-million type of situation with [Southwest],” he said. “I’m sure we will probably go back and utilize them again in the future.”

