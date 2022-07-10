The Uber Files | A global investigation About the Uber Files investigation

The Uber Files is an international investigation into the ride-hailing company’s aggressive entrance into cities around the world — while frequently challenging the reach of existing laws and regulations. Documents illuminate how Uber used stealth technology to thwart regulators and law enforcement and how the company courted prominent political leaders as it sought footholds outside the United States.

The project is based on more than 124,000 emails, text messages, memos and other records. They were obtained by the Guardian and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which helped lead the project, and dozens of other news organizations, including The Washington Post. Journalists from 29 countries joined the effort to analyze the records over four months.

Uber leveraged violent attacks against its drivers to pressure politicians

In push for global expansion, company officials saw clashes with taxi cab workers as a way to win public sympathy and political support, records and interviews show. Read the full story.

‘Hit the kill switch’

Regulators entered Uber’s offices only to see computers go dark before their eyes as the company used covert tech to thwart government raids. Read the full story.

As Uber steamrolled into France, Emmanuel Macron was a ‘true ally’

The French president has never hid that he was an early Uber supporter. But documents suggest his backing for the controversial company went far beyond what has been known publicly. Read the full story.

Takeaways from the Uber Files investigation

Findings from the Uber Files, an investigation based on more than 124,000 records exposing the company’s aggressive entrance into cities around the world. Read the full story.

Additional reporting from Uber Files partners

More than 50 Post journalists contributed to this project

Reporting by Aaron C. Davis, Ian Duncan, Sarah Ellison, Elahe Izadi, Douglas MacMillan, Joseph Menn, Rick Noack and Faiz Siddiqui. Alice Crites also contributed reporting.

Design by Lucy Naland, Garland Potts and Talia Trackim. Photo research and editing by Haley Hamblin. Videos by Jason Aldag. “Post Reports” was produced by Ted Muldoon and edited by Maggie Penman.

Editing by Amy Argetsinger, Carey Biron, Steven Bohner, Matt Clough, Shannon Croom, Sofia Diogo Mateus, Adrienne Dunn, Christian Font, Brian French, Courtney Kan, Susan Levine, Jayne Orenstein, Kenisha Malcolm, Jordan Melendrez, Melissa Ngo, Eric Rich, Mark Seibel, Susan Stanford, Laura Stevens and Craig Timberg.

Additional editing, production and support by Robin Amer, Courtney Beesch, Sean Carter, Nick DiMarco, Sarah Dunton, Kathleen Floyd, Tess Homan, Olivier Laurent, Cristiano Lima, Aviva Loeb, Greg Manifold, Angel Mendoza, Laura Michalski, Tessa Muggeridge, Sergio Non, Ben Pillow, Martine Powers, Mark W. Smith, Rennie Svirnovskiy, John Taylor and Ishaan Tharoor.

