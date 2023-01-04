Vista is a new townhouse model at South Lake in Bowie The family room of the Vista townhouse at South Lake has sliding doors that open to a covered terrace. (Benjamin C Tankersley)

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Address: 201 Summit Point Blvd., Bowie, Md.

Builder: Mid-Atlantic Builders

Type of Homes: Townhouse

Prices: Starting at $624,990

Number of Units: 10 available (15 sold)

Bedrooms: 3-4

Bathrooms: 2 full and 2 powder rooms, with an option for 3 full and 1 powder room

Square-Footage: 3,066-3,112

Condo Fees: $130 per month

Property website: bit.ly/vista-south-lake

Sales: ; 301-603-2333 rroland@midatlanticbuilders.com ; 301-603-2333 Features The Vista townhouse is built by Mid-Atlantic Builders in the new community of South Lake in Bowie, Md. South Lake also has houses by Ryan Homes and NV Homes. A commercial district with shops, restaurants and a hotel is planned for the community. Advertisement About 100 Vista townhouses are planned in the community. They have brick and siding exteriors, black-frame windows and covered front entrances. Inside are engineered hardwood floors stained to match the wood of the stairs, which are oak in the decorated model. Large windows are standard; the model unit has floor-to-ceiling windows in the dining area and a bank of large windows in the primary suite above a covered terrace. The decorated model is an end unit that features additional windows. A two-car garage is in the back of the house.

The Vista is 23 feet wide, on the larger size for a townhouse. An entry-level recreation room is standard. The model features an optional multigenerational suite with a full bathroom and a 13-by-14-foot recreation room.

The first floor is open concept with a dining room in front, kitchen in the middle and family room in the back. A 23-foot-wide covered terrace along the entire rear is standard. The decorated model has an optional study, separated with glass pocket doors and connected to a smaller covered terrace.

The ample width of the townhouse allows for many built-in features, some of which are shown in the model unit. There are optional built-in bookshelves in the family room and an optional credenza across from the kitchen island next to the stairs.

The second level has an owner’s suite with a bathroom and two walk-in closets. The decorated model features an optional tray ceiling and upgraded shower, with two shower heads. A shower/bath combo is standard. This level includes two more bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet, and a laundry room with a Samsung washer and dryer. The second floor landing has a linen closet and hall bath.

Kitchen The kitchen in the decorated model has a 15-foot island, while the standard length is 11 feet. The island includes a black Kohler faucet set in a white quartz countertop on top of wood cabinetry. The dishwasher is under the counter next to the sink. The kitchen has light gray Shaker-style cabinets with black hardware. Across from the island is a three-door refrigerator, five-burner cooktop and wall oven/microwave combo. Black stainless steel Samsung appliances are standard. There is a white quartz counter around the cooktop, with a tile backsplash in a chevron pattern.

Bathrooms

The Vista offers a choice of two full bathrooms and two powder rooms or three full baths and one powder room. Chrome Moen faucet and shower fixtures are standard.

The multigenerational suite on the entry level has a full bath with doors opening to the suite and the hall. This bathroom features a single vanity sink with a white quartz counter on top of espresso-tinted wood cabinetry with black hardware. The shower has a marble-look tile shower surround and bench, with matching floor tile.

Advertisement

The first-floor powder room is next to the kitchen and the dining room. The decorated model has a black-tile accent wall behind the pedestal sink.

The second floor has a full hall bath and a primary suite bath.

The primary bedroom bath in the decorated model has the optional grand shower, with two shower heads and a bench spanning the rear wall. The shower surround and bench are marble-look tile with a small gray tile shower floor.

The bathroom floor is also marble-look tile, and there is a gray glass tile back splash set in a herringbone pattern above the double vanity. The countertop is Calacatta Laza quartz and has espresso-tinted cabinetry with black hardware.

The hall bath has a double vanity across from a shower/tub combo. A water closet includes linen shelves. The vanity has white Shaker-style cabinets with black hardware and a gray quartz countertop. Gray tiles surround the shower/tub combo.

Community amenities

A clubhouse, pool, fitness center, playground, dog park, trails and lakes are planned for South Lake.

Nearby shops and restaurants

Community plans include South Lake Marketplace. The first businesses at the marketplace, scheduled to open in 2023, include a Home2 Suites by Hilton, Giant grocery store, PJ’s Coffee, Tropical Smoothie Cafe juice bar and other dining options.

Advertisement

Bowie Town Center, about 4.5 miles from South Lake, has Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Men’s Wearhouse, Safeway and more. Dining options include the Twisted Crab, LongHorn Steakhouse, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, Starbucks and Sardi’s Pollo A La Brasa.

Nearby parks

The soon-to-be-completed Liberty Sports Park is adjacent to the community. Allen Pond Park is less than five miles away.

Schools

Elementary: Pointer Ridge Elementary School.

Middle: Benjamin Tasker Middle School.

High: Bowie High School.

Transit

South Lake is at the intersection of Routes 214 and 301 in Bowie, Md., convenient to D.C., Baltimore and Annapolis. It is roughly 4.5 miles to Route 50, about 7.5 miles to Interstate 495 and roughly 8.5 miles to the Largo Town Center Metro station. Metro bus stops C21, 22, 26, and 29 are about one mile away.

What sets it apart

The Vista townhouses are part of a walkable community being built from the ground up that aims to be a new destination in Bowie.

The Vista was designed by Mid-Atlantic Builders COO Michael Rubinfeld, who has previous experience designing custom homes in the Bethesda area. According to real estate agent Eric Lyman, the Vista is designed to live like a single-family home. Its 23-foot width allows for comfortably sized rooms and custom touches not available in smaller townhouses, Lyman said.

GiftOutline Gift Article