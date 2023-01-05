Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Reader: I work in a small office for a local government in a Midwestern state that sometimes has treacherous weather. People visit our office to pay property taxes or utility bills, seek building permits, or get something notarized. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The elected officials for whom I work never close the offices even in the most dangerous driving conditions. Furthermore, our county sheriff has made it clear that he will never declare an emergency for road conditions; it goes against his principles. There have been times when I put my life at risk sliding into work so that I can open for the public. On these icy days, typically anywhere from zero to three people from the public will come in.

The elected officials and the administrators who enforce these rules do not bother coming in themselves when the roads are bad, but we have to be here.

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, we closed the building to the public for several months. Some employees worked remotely from home, and others came to the office.

Do you have suggestions on what to do?

Karla: I have many ideas on what ought to be done in situations like yours. Unfortunately, since it mostly relies on decisions being made above your pay grade, it’s more of a wish-list than a to-do list. Just bear with me.

The wide-scale adoption of remote work and virtual services early in the pandemic showed how it’s possible to carry on business while keeping people safe — and that in some cases, physical presence at a workplace is more performative than productive.

But even during lockdown, some categories of workers have always been obligated to put their jobs above their personal safety so others could obtain health care, groceries and other urgent survival needs. Not just emergency-responders and medical staff, but also retail and fast-food workers, gas station attendants, garbage collectors and delivery drivers are essential to public well-being.

Your government desk job might not seem to fall into that “essential” category — except, for example, to someone on the verge of losing heat or power and who can’t make a catch-up payment online. Or to another member of the public who needs to file a vital legal document on deadline and can’t do so virtually. Presumably, they wouldn’t be in your office if their need weren’t urgent, or if they had access to a safer alternative.

Still, there are always ways to ease pressures on people in need of essential services and people providing them. During the pandemic, deadlines were extended and penalties waived on legal obligations and bills. Hazard pay and enhanced protective measures, such as limiting occupancy and keeping nonessential personnel at home, supported the workers filling needs that couldn’t be waived or delayed. Pre-pandemic, some employers provided lodging, transport and other accommodations to ensure employee safety during extreme weather.

So the good news is that multiple solutions are available to provide service without needlessly putting lives at risk. The bad news is that implementing these solutions depends on the relevant authorities agreeing on what best serves the public good.

Your sheriff’s principles, for example, may include a belief that public services should remain broadly accessible in-person on a regular schedule. Or perhaps he objects to restricting private citizens’ freedom of movement. Either way, if he’s willing to pull people out of icy ditches at all hours, then at least he accepts the direct consequences of his public policies.

For that matter, since your cozy homebound higher-ups are public servants, you have some ability to see that they face consequences for their decisions, too.

You can support — or even become — a challenger to the elected officials you disagree with, although you should first determine whether the federal Hatch Act or state and local rules will let you keep your current job as you do so.

You can join your voice with those of like-minded colleagues to advocate for safer working conditions while fulfilling your duties to the public. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees ( afscme.org ) helps state and local employees organize to bring about change in their workplaces and communities.

I realize neither of these is an immediate solution to being ordered to work during a polar vortex. All you can do in that moment is weigh the risk of commuting against the risk of losing your job. Changing policy from the front lines, on the other hand, is like reversing climate change or turning a cruise ship: It takes long-term effort and steady pressure before you start seeing the effects.

