Florida’s DeSantis steps up pressure on Disney World

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signaled Friday he plans to ask state officials to take control of special local government powers once held by Disney World — a fresh sign that last year’s fight over talking about LGBTQ issues in Florida’s schools is far from over. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A notice published on a Florida county government website said state lawmakers would be asked to vote during the upcoming legislative session on giving a state board control of land that includes Florida’s largest theme park.

Disney World was stripped of that power by state lawmakers in April 2021 after weeks of the governor’s public attacks on the entertainment giant. A Florida county is set to take over the district in the coming months if state lawmakers don’t step in.

Taryn Fenske, a spokeswoman for DeSantis, announced the proposed legislation Friday with a tweet saying, “The corporate kingdom has come to an end.”

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disney, one of the most powerful companies in the Sunshine State, controlled the Reedy Creek Improvement District for decades until last year. The district is a quasi-governmental agency with extraordinary powers to oversee and control the property surrounding the sprawling theme park.

Disputes over “improvement districts” rarely attract notice. But the fight over this particular district has garnered national headlines as it is widely viewed as a proxy war between DeSantis and Disney following the company’s outspoken objections to the controversial Parental Rights in Education Act — dubbed the “don’t say gay” bill by opponents — that was signed into law last year by the governor.

Disney had opposed the measure banning the teaching of gender-related issues to children younger than third grade.

DeSantis made it into a culture-war issue, calling the company “woke Disney” and saying it had “crossed the line.”

