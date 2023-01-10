7,000 New York City nurses continue strike over staffing levels

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More than 7,000 New York nurses from two major hospital systems are poised to spend a second day on the picket line Tuesday, striking over what they say are insufficient staffing and overwhelming workloads. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx stunned the city by making good on their strike threat beginning Monday. Other hospitals around the city had been able to reach agreements with the New York State Nurses Association to bolster pay — a 19.1 percent increase over three years — and expand the nursing complement.

But the union walked away from talks at Mount Sinai and Montefiore at 1 a.m., Monday, unsatisfied with the hospitals’ counteroffers to boost staffing or pay penalties to nurses who work understaffed shifts. Nurses were on the picket lines five hours later, and were back on a frigid Tuesday morning.

Negotiators for the Montefiore nurses returned to the bargaining table Monday, but did not reach an agreement. Matt Allen, a registered nurse in labor and delivery at Mount Sinai and a member of the union’s board of directors, said Monday afternoon that no further negotiating sessions had been set at that hospital.

Nurses at three other hospital systems — Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Richmond University Medical Center, and BronxCare — approved new contracts overnight. Those included the same 19.1-percent pay raise, retention of health care benefits and improved nurse-patient staffing ratios.

At Mount Sinai and Montefiore, enforcing those staffing levels appears to be the sticking point. Montefiore said it offered to create 170 new nursing positions during negotiations. The union says it wants Sinai to fill 500 nursing positions.

“The hospital needs to be held accountable for not doing everything they can to provide us with staffing,” one Mount Sinai nurse told The Washington Post, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution from supervisors. “It is a major problem when you have to choose between taking a break and patient safety. We are tired and constantly spread too thin. You physically cannot give patients the care they need or want.”

The union provided the hospitals 10 days notice before the strike, a standard practice among nursing unions to give management time to find workers to care for patients, or postpone elective procedures and appointments.

Mount Sinai reached tentative labor agreements at two of its campuses before the strike deadline, but did not come to a deal with nurses at its main hospital, which houses one of the system’s two neonatal care units. While some infants have been transferred out, others remain there, supported by staff from other parts of the system, according to the hospital. In a Jan. 4 memo sent to staff, Mount Sinai officials said the hospital was preparing to divert ambulances and transfer some patients, and that it had begun to cancel some elective surgeries.

“Our first priority is the safety of our patients. We’re prepared to minimize disruption, and we encourage Mount Sinai nurses to continue providing the world-class care they’re known for, in spite of NYSNA’s strike,” Mount Sinai spokeswoman Lucia Lee said.

At Montefiore, elective surgeries and appointments at its ambulatory locations are being rescheduled. In a statement, Montefiore said the strike “will spark fear and uncertainty across our community.”

Mount Sinai’s Lee called the union’s decision to strike “reckless.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) had previously asked the union and hospitals to take the dispute to binding arbitration. New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) over the weekend urged all parties to “remain at the bargaining table for however long it takes to reach a voluntary agreement.”

