Goldman Sachs slashing as many as 3,200 jobs

The cuts, totaling about 6.5 percent of Goldman’s workforce, stem from a restructuring plan the investment bank announced in October and the reintroduction of a ritual year-end culling of underperformers that was suspended amid the pandemic, the person said.

Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs began laying off as many as 3,200 people this week, a move that follows a 2022 dealmaking slump and softening business climate, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Goldman’s layoffs follow a year that saw thousands of white-collar jobs eliminated from the tech and media sectors, including at Amazon, Meta and BuzzFeed. Salesforce, the cloud-computing giant, announced last week that it could lay off as many as 8,000 workers. Amazon’s layoffs will total 18,000 while Meta, Facebook’s parent, announced last fall that it would eliminate 11,000.