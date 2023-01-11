The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Goldman Sachs slashing as many as 3,200 jobs

The Wall Street giant’s cuts represent 6.5 percent of its workforce and the latest in a string of large-scale layoffs

By
January 11, 2023 at 11:19 a.m. EST
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. signage is displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Jin Lee/Photographer: Jin Lee/Bloomberg)

Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs began laying off as many as 3,200 people this week, a move that follows a 2022 dealmaking slump and softening business climate, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The cuts, totaling about 6.5 percent of Goldman’s workforce, stem from a restructuring plan the investment bank announced in October and the reintroduction of a ritual year-end culling of underperformers that was suspended amid the pandemic, the person said.

These are some of the notable companies laying off workers

Goldman’s layoffs follow a year that saw thousands of white-collar jobs eliminated from the tech and media sectors, including at Amazon, Meta and BuzzFeed. Salesforce, the cloud-computing giant, announced last week that it could lay off as many as 8,000 workers. Amazon’s layoffs will total 18,000 while Meta, Facebook’s parent, announced last fall that it would eliminate 11,000.

Despite the large-scale layoffs, the job market remains strong, according to a jobs report released last week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December and the unemployment rate inched down to 3.5 — near record lows.

