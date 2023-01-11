Goldman Sachs slashing as many as 3,200 jobs

Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs began laying off as many as 3,200 people this week, a move that follows a 2022 dealmaking slump and softening business climate, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.
Goldman’s layoffs follow a year that saw thousands of white-collar jobs eliminated from the tech and media sectors, including at Amazon, Meta and BuzzFeed. Salesforce, the cloud-computing giant, announced last week that it could lay off as many as 8,000 workers. Amazon’s layoffs will total 18,000 while Meta, Facebook’s parent, announced last fall that it would eliminate 11,000.
Despite the large-scale layoffs, the job market remains strong, according to a jobs report released last week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December and the unemployment rate inched down to 3.5 — near record lows.