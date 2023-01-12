New York nurses end strike after reaching tentative deals with hospitals

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thousands of New York City nurses ended their strike at two major hospital systems and will return to work Thursday after reaching tentative agreements with management on improved staffing and compensation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight More than 7,000 nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx had been on strike since Monday, insisting that employers hire more staff and agree to pay penalties to nurses who work under-resourced shifts.

The New York State Nurses Association, which represents more than 42,000 members, called it “a historic victory for New York City nurses and for nurses across the country.”

“Through our unity and by putting it all on the line, we won enforceable safe staffing ratios at both Montefiore and Mount Sinai where nurses went on strike for patient care,” NYSNA President Nancy Hagans said in a statement. “Today, we can return to work with our heads held high, knowing that our victory means safer care for our patients and more sustainable jobs for our profession.”

Advertisement

The work stoppage had wide-ranging effects across New York’s health system, which is grappling with the “tripledemic” of covid-19, RSV and the seasonal flu. Northeast health facilities are also bracing for a potential coronavirus case spike resulting from the new XBB.1.5 variant.

Mount Sinai nurses are expected to walk back into the hospital at 7 a.m. Thursday, “after winning wall-to-wall safe staffing ratios for all inpatient units with firm enforcement so that there will always be enough nurses at the bedside to provide safe patient care, not just on paper,” Hagans said. “New staffing ratios take effect immediately in a historic breakthrough for hospital that refused to consider ratios that nurses have been demanding for decades.” Mount Sinai also announced the end of the strike.

At Montefiore, Hagans said, “nurses will also return to work this morning after winning new safe staffing ratios in the Emergency Department, with new staffing language and financial penalties for failing to comply with safe staffing levels in all units. Nurses also won community health improvements and nurse student partnerships to recruit local Bronx nurses to stay as union nurses at Montefiore for the long-run.” Nurses at Wyckoff Heights hospital in Brooklyn also reached a tentative deal in the night and withdrew their 10-day strike notice, Hagans said.

During the strike, the New York Fire Department diverted ambulances from emergency rooms where nurses had walked out. Staffers from at least one outpatient clinic were being redirected to work at hospitals. Attending physicians at Montefiore facilities were performing duties typically relegated to nursing assistants — jobs such as feeding and cleaning patients, and changing beds.

Advertisement

“We are not trained to do these tasks,” one Montefiore physician told The Washington Post on Tuesday. The doctor said patients even laughed as the physician fumbled through some of the chores.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, nurses have threatened strikes or walked off the job across the country, from California and Oregon to Chicago, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh, citing chronic burnout and lagging compensation.

“We are saying, it’s time for you to invest and retain nurses,” Hagans said at a rally Wednesday. “It’s time to attract good nurses. Because the nurses are going to be here, but you have to make it attractive. What do I mean by that? Safe staffing.”

By one measure, 100,000 nurses left the profession between 2020 and 2021.

“We are leaving the profession in droves because we go home with moral injury,” Benny Mathew, a Montefiore emergency room nurse, said at a rally Wednesday.

Advertisement

The nursing union won 19.1 percent pay increases over three years, and had struck deals with handfuls of other hospital systems around the city on similar terms. The median annual salary for a registered nurse in 2021 was $77,600, according to federal data.

“You could never pay us enough,” Hagans said. “If we did fee for service, all of us would be millionaires right now. But we don’t. We do it because we care for patients.”

GiftOutline Gift Article