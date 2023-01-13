Colonial-style farmhouse for sale in Silver Spring for $1.09 million

Montgomery County native Lee Meiners noticed the house on Riley Road while driving through the neighborhood with his wife. The newlyweds lived in a nearby townhouse, but Meiners later said he knew this house “was the one” the first time he saw it. They moved into it in 1987.
The Colonial-style farmhouse was built in 1895 on land that would become the Woodside Knolls community. Parts of the property were sold in the early 1900s and developed between 1939 and 1941 into more homes. The original house has been occupied by just three families, though it has been altered dramatically in the nearly 130 years since its construction.
For about 60 years, the house was owned by the Burket family. Prominent members include Frances Rhees Burket, a graphic artist, and her son Rhees Burket, a primary architect of Wakefield High School in Arlington County. William Rhees, Frances’s father, was a scholar of American history and wrote, edited and compiled works for the Smithsonian Institution.
When the Rumsey family moved in, in the 1960s, they found and donated to the Smithsonian several of Burket’s writings, including original copies of his two-volume set about the origins of the Smithsonian. The Rumseys listed the house for $219,950 when they moved out in the 1980s.
The Meinerses have undertaken several renovations in the almost four decades that they’ve lived in the house, now on the market for nearly $1.1 million. Perhaps the most notable was the construction in 1991 of a two-story addition on the back of the house, which includes the family room and the primary bedroom suite, with an office.
“That family room, where we had a fireplace, we raised four kids there,” Meiners said. “It was just our hangout area forever.”
Another large project was the more recent landscaping of the property. The fenced backyard includes a large patio, a trellis, garden beds, a running stream and a fish-filled pond about 20 feet in diameter. The house also has a wraparound porch and a detached two-car garage.
The dark wood front door leads to a main level that includes a kitchen with a breakfast area, a large family room, a dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a living room and a bathroom. A screened porch on one side has outdoor steps to the backyard.
The second level includes a primary bedroom suite with a bathroom, a walk-in closet and a sunny office. Another bedroom has an en suite bathroom, and a third bedroom is next to a hall bathroom. A finished third story has a fourth bedroom and another bathroom in addition to a storage room with built-in shelving.
Meiners said the house was recently painted, the hardwood floors refinished, and a new carpet placed in the office. A new roof was added in 2018 and new siding in 2020.
$1,095,000
- Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/5
- Approximate square-footage: 3,100
- Lot size: 0.46 acres/19,846 square feet
- Features: This 1895 Colonial-style farmhouse is in Silver Spring within walking distance of the Forest Glen Metro station and neighborhood shops. It includes a wraparound porch, a landscaped backyard and a detached two-car garage.
- Listing agent: Kathy Whalen, Compass Real Estate
