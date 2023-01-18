Balconies and modern touches featured at The Juliet in Logan Circle Unit 1 at The Juliet has a bay window on the street level. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Address: 1402 12th St. NW, D.C.

Builder: P.T. Blooms LLC

Type of home: Condominium

Prices: $479,900-$1,199,900 (as of Jan. 5, 2023)

Number of units: 10 total; 5 still available

Bedrooms: 1 or 2

Bathrooms: 1 or 2

Square-footage: 542 to 1,261

Condo fees: $268 to $364 per month

Property website: https://www.julietdc.com/

Sales: 200-568-3045 or 202-706-0402 Features The Juliet takes its name from the balconies at this renovated 1890s building. The Juliet balconies, the exterior paint color and other details were chosen to blend into D.C.'s Logan Circle neighborhood. The building, at 1402 12th St. NW, was an event space, known as Ye Olde Firehouse, before it was renovated into 10 condos, including a penthouse unit with a bedroom suite and a roof deck on top of the original structure.

Developer Patrick Bloomfield said that when he started the project, “it was clear that Juliets [once] existed on the interior court and front of the building. We wanted to make sure that we kept this feature as we felt it was something that made the building unique. That led to French inspired bluish colored paint in the common entry and flower boxes hanging over the Juliet rails to provide that real European feel.” There is no on-site parking. A paid two-year lease on a nearby parking spot will be transferred to the owner of unit 10. All units have white oak flooring, wood cabinetry by MCC Millwork, with white or Calacatta Laza marble-look quartz countertops. Units have either Kelly Wearstler Nodes pendant or sconce lights.

There are two decorated models available to tour, units 1 and 10.

Unit 1 has a private entrance at street level on one side of the building. The nine other units share a door on the other side. Unit 1 has a large bay window with a built-in bench. Transom windows above the bay window and the front door let more light into the kitchen and living area. Spiral stairs with a pendant light lead down to the lower level, where there are two bedrooms and a shared bathroom. One bedroom has a walk-in closet; one has a sliding-door closet.

In unit 10, the entry hall leads to a large, open-concept living, dining and kitchen area. There are skylights above the kitchen island and a Juliet balcony overlooking the interior courtyard. Off the hall are stairs with a skylight that lead to the penthouse bedroom. This bedroom comes with an en suite bathroom and a closet with a sliding door. French doors open to the roof deck. The deck has a stainless-steel wet bar with a glacier white Corian countertop and a black faucet. Also off the unit’s entrance hall, a second bedroom has a walk-in closet and a hall bathroom.

Kitchens Kitchens come with a Bosch refrigerator, stove and dishwasher and either a Bosch or Sharp microwave. They all have Delta kitchen fixtures. The kitchen in unit 1 has a peninsula with room for seating. Upper cabinets are black with glass doors. Cabinets are white oak below the countertops and around the refrigerator. The kitchen has a Calacatta Laza quartz countertop, a bronze Delta faucet and a white picket tile backsplash.

Unit 10 has a kitchen island with a light-wood base. The kitchen has black upper cabinets with glass doors and Kelly Wearstler Nodes pendant lights. Cabinets on both ends of the kitchen and below the counter are white oak. The backsplash is white picket tile, and countertops are Calacatta Laza quartz. The microwave is hidden under a flip-up cabinet, and the front of the bottom-freezer refrigerator matches the cabinets. The dishwasher is installed in the island. Appliances include a 36-inch slide-in gas range.

Bathrooms

Unit 1 has two bathrooms, including the powder room on the main level, which has a light-wood vanity with a white quartz counter. Downstairs, the two bedrooms share a bathroom that has a frameless glass shower with bronze Delta fixtures and a vertical azure tile shower surround. The single vanity has a Calacatta Laza quartz countertop on a light-wood cabinet.

Unit 10 has two full bathrooms. The main level has a hall bathroom with a shower-tub combo, bronze Delta fixtures, and a white subway tile shower surround. The single light-wood vanity has a Calacatta Laza quartz countertop. The en suite bathroom on the second level has a frameless glass shower enclosure with a bronze Delta rain shower head, a hand shower and a vertical azure tile shower surround. The single vanity has a Calacatta Laza quartz countertop on a light-wood cabinet.

Neighborhood

Logan Circle

Nearby shops and restaurants

Nearby 14th Street is lively with restaurants and nightlife, including such dining spots as Le Diplomate, Estadio, Birch and Barley and Vegas Lounge. The Nina May and San Lorenzo restaurants are nearby on 11th and Ninth streets, respectively. Many boutique shops and a Whole Foods grocery are also nearby. The Studio Theatre is part of a vibrant arts scene that includes the Terzo Piano DC and Transformer galleries.

Nearby parks

Logan Circle is one block away. Cardozo Playground, Shaw Dog Park and Shaw Skate Park are three blocks away.

Schools

Elementary: Seaton Elementary School

Middle and high: Cardozo Education Campus

Transit

Logan Circle is just north of downtown Washington. The G2, 63 and 64 bus routes are within two blocks. The McPherson Square Metro station, on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines, is about a mile away, and the Shaw-Howard University station, on the Green and Yellow lines, is about half a mile away.

What sets it apart

The Juliet, a renovated 1890s building, was designed to blend into the historical Logan Circle neighborhood. The interiors include custom architectural touches and high-end finishes, Bloomfield said. The neighborhood, in Northwest Washington, is walkable, with plenty of shops and restaurants on 14th and other nearby streets. Northern parts of downtown are also within walking distance.

