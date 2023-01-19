Davos elite optimistic about ‘mild’ recession

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DAVOS, Switzerland — The global elite at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting here in the Swiss Alps are resigned to a recession, saying it’s all but inevitable, both in the United States and globally. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But they are optimistic that it is likely to be a mild one. The tone is a marked shift from the last conference in May, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and fears of economic catastrophe cast a pall on the week-long conference. Many companies scaled back their plans accordingly, cutting budgets and attendee lists.

This year, they’re all back — with rosier outlooks, despite ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

“People are struggling to predict the future — what does 2023 hold, 2024?” Jack Azagury, chief executive of strategy and consulting at Accenture, said in an interview. “Between the war and covid and broader geopolitical events and inflation, you feel the uncertainty. But there’s also a lot of positivity in the business environment. Unemployment is low and companies are still investing.”

Advertisement

Many economists here pointed to the recent slowdown in inflation combined with a strong job market and continuing consumer spending as signs that the U.S. economy may hold up better than feared.

But there are also indications this week that new cracks may be emerging: Retail sales posted the sharpest drop in a year — 1.1 percent — in December, as Americans reined in spending on cars, clothing and restaurants. Microsoft on Wednesday became the latest tech giant to announce sweeping job cuts, saying it is laying off 10,000 employees amid fears of a global slowdown. And business leaders continued to wrestle with the possibility that the United States may soon default on its debt if Congress is unable to strike a deal.

“There’s still a lot of bleakness when it comes to prospects for recession, but there’s also some optimism that it’s going to be shorter and shallower than previously thought,” Paul Knopp, chief executive of accounting giant KPMG, said in an interview. “Generally speaking, there was a lot more gloominess about the economy when we were in Davos last May — and some of what we were all worried about, we thought we’d have already seen.”

Advertisement

Attendees said the mood at this week’s event was noticeably more upbeat than eight months ago. A warmer-than-expected winter in Europe has lowered energy prices across the continent and eased fears of widespread turmoil. Many said they were optimistic that China’s reopening after years-long coronavirus-related shutdowns would help jump-start the global economy.

“We are in Davos, and if I was to describe the IMF’s outlook for 2023 in one line, it would be that we have a tough year ahead, but there are signs of resilience,” Gita Gopinath, deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said in an address.

Although the IMF expects global economic growth to “bottom out” this year, it also predicts more sweeping economic improvements by late 2023.

Still, wild cards remain. Geopolitical turmoil — in Ukraine, China and elsewhere — could quickly seep into the U.S. economy.

Advertisement

And there are growing fears that discord in Congress could prevent lawmakers from extending the U.S. debt limit. Congress must pass a law raising the current limit of $31.4 trillion or the Treasury Department can’t borrow anymore. Economists warn that not raising the debt limit could cause the United States to default, sparking a major panic on Wall Street and leading to millions of job losses.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen last week warned lawmakers that failure to act could cause “irreparable harm” to global financial stability.

But economists and corporate executives brushed off worries about any catastrophes, because Congress has until June to strike a deal. Nobody in Davos was panicked over it.

“I don’t want to prejudge what our Congress might do — it’s way too soon for that,” said Knopp.

Advertisement

“I’m an optimist by nature, but I think it’s more about making sure as a business community that we put our arguments forward to Congress as to what we need to keep the American economy strong and stable,” he added.

The Davos crowd, though, has been known to misread economic signals. Critics have long maintained that many of the executives and economists here are out of touch with what’s happening on the ground. In 2008, for example, during the early months of the Great Recession, C. Fred Bergsten, then the director of the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, famously declared that a global downturn was “inconceivable.”

Similarly, at the forum’s January 2020 meeting, there was little indication that the world would soon plunge into a global pandemic and economic turmoil. President Donald Trump said in an interview from Davos that year that the United States had the virus “totally under the control.” Less than two months later, he declared a national emergency and ordered much of the country to shut down.

Advertisement

This year, the hopeful mood among executives is at odds with the World Economic Forum’s official stance. Among chief economists surveyed by the organization, two-thirds said it is likely there will be a global recession this year, while 78 percent predicted layoffs at large corporations.

“You’ve seen the over-optimism … but equally, you’ve seen the severe-case downside,” Jane Fraser, chief executive of Citigroup, said at a lunch event. “I think the general view in the States, certainly one we hold at Citi, is we expect to see a mild recession.”

GiftOutline Gift Article