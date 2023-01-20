The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Google parent Alphabet to cut 12,000 jobs in latest tech sector layoffs

January 20, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EST
A person walks by the Google booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center before the start of the CES tech show, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

Google’s parent company Alphabet is cutting about 12,000 jobs, CEO Sundar Pichai said Friday, making it the latest tech company to announce mass layoffs in the face of a potential economic downturn.

“Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth,” he wrote. “To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today.”

Pichai shared the news in an email to staff which was also posted on the tech giant’s blog Friday. He said the job cuts — estimated at 6% of the tech giant’s workforce — span “Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions” and that the decision followed a “rigorous review.”

The announcement makes Alphabet, Google’s parent company, the latest company to fire workers after expanding rapidly during the pandemic. This week, Microsoft joined other tech companies that have trimmed staff, announcing layoffs of 10,000 employees.

