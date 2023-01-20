Google parent Alphabet to cut 12,000 jobs in latest tech sector layoffs

“Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth,” he wrote. “To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today.”

Google’s parent company Alphabet is cutting about 12,000 jobs, CEO Sundar Pichai said Friday, making it the latest tech company to announce mass layoffs in the face of a potential economic downturn.

Pichai shared the news in an email to staff which was also posted on the tech giant’s blog Friday. He said the job cuts — estimated at 6% of the tech giant’s workforce — span “Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions” and that the decision followed a “rigorous review.”