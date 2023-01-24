Senate hearing to focus on ticket sales woes after Taylor Swift fiasco

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Senators on Tuesday will grill one of Ticketmaster’s top executives as concerns grow over whether the company has too much influence over ticketing and live events — a concern that took center stage during a mad rush for Taylor Swift tickets late last year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In November, millions of Swifties flocked to Ticketmaster to secure tickets to the pop superstar’s first tour in years — but many walked away empty-handed after waiting hours on Ticketmaster’s glitching website. Their ire turned to Ticketmaster, which has long been criticized for wielding outsize power over ticket sales and the live entertainment industry, as the company apologized for the failure, citing unprecedented demand. Both Republicans and Democrats expressed outrage and questioned whether the company handled the rollout appropriately. And now, lawmakers will get their chance to publicly scrutinize the meltdown.

On Tuesday, Joe Berchtold, president and chief financial officer of Ticketmaster parent Live Nation Entertainment, will testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee as the panel examines competition — or a lack thereof — in the ticketing industry.

“The issues within America’s ticketing industry were made painfully obvious when Ticketmaster’s website failed hundreds of thousands of fans hoping to purchase tickets for Taylor Swift’s new tour, but these problems are not new,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said in a statement announcing the hearing last week. “For too long, consumers have faced high fees, long waits, and website failures, and Ticketmaster’s dominant market position means the company faces inadequate pressure to innovate and improve.”

Others scheduled to address the Senate panel include Jack Groetzinger, chief executive of ticket-selling platform SeatGeek, and Jerry Mickelson, president and chief executive of Jam Productions, a live entertainment producer.

Also set to testify is Clyde Lawrence of the pop group Lawrence, who criticized Live Nation in a December New York Times opinion piece, accusing the company of gouging artists who rely live shows to make money. Lawrence, whose song “False Alarms” describes Live Nation as a monopoly, said the company’s grip on the music industry is “staggering.”

Central to the debate is the Live Nation’s 2010 merger with Ticketmaster, which a court allowed to proceed under conditions, including Ticketmaster agreeing to license its software to rival sellers and Live Nation agreeing not to retaliate against venues that choose alternative ticketing services. In December 2019, the Justice Department found that the company violated those terms. Federal authorities last year opened a new investigation into the company.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Ticketmaster said that the ticketing industry is “more competitive than ever,” arguing that Ticketmaster’s competition has increased with the rise of companies such as SeatGeek and Eventbrite. The company added that it has invested $1 billion on technology since 2010, and spent $9 billion in 2022 for “funding artists globally.” Payments to artists have increased over the past decade, Ticketmaster said.

But critics say the merger has resulted in high prices and poor service.

November’s system problems resulted in frozen queues and broken checkouts online for fans hoping to buy tickets to Swift’s upcoming “Eras Tour” — including many people who had signed up for presale codes. Many would-be buyers spent hours on the broken site, only to walk away without tickets. Ticketmaster halted sales and said unprecedented traffic, including from bots, contributed to the breakdown.

Responding to the chaos on Instagram, Swift wrote she empathized with fans, likening their experience to “going through several bear attacks.”

After the Swift problems, the company came under fire again in December after its system broke down during reggaeton artist Bad Bunny’s concert in Mexico City, resulting in ticket holders being denied entry. The company blamed an “unprecedented number” of fake tickets sold.

