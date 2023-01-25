FDA food safety official resigns, cites flaws in agency’s crisis response

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Less than two months after an outside group offered a scathing indictment of the Food and Drug Administration’s structure and culture and recommended major restructuring, the agency’s top food safety official resigned, citing shortcomings in the FDA’s ability to handle foodborne illness crises, including the recent baby formula shortage. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Frank Yiannas, the deputy commissioner for the office of food policy and response, will leave his post next month, he wrote to FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf on Wednesday.

“The decentralized structure of the foods program that you and I both inherited significantly impaired FDA’s ability to operate as an integrated food team and protect the public,” Yiannas wrote in the letter obtained by The Washington Post.

He also recommended that Califf restructure the agency to include “a fully empowered and experienced Deputy Commissioner for Foods, with direct oversight of those centers and offices responsible for human and animal foods.”

Advertisement

Yiannas confirmed his resignation but declined to comment.

He was at the center of the agency’s flawed response to the baby food crisis, in which allegedly tainted powdered formula was blamed for sickening four children and killing at least two.

When a whistleblower sent a 34-page report to the FDA in October alleging a host of unsanitary conditions at an Abbott infant formula factory, Yiannas, the top official in charge of food safety, didn’t see it.

Yiannas told The Post at the time that he didn’t learn about the complaint until four months later.

By that time, one infant had already died, and two others were hospitalized after consuming formula from the plant — all while other top FDA officials less versed in food safety had elected not to send new inspectors to the plant in Sturgis, Mich. As another infant death was linked to Abbott-produced formula, the plant closed down and a recall was issued, sparking a critical national shortage of baby formula.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t sent to me, and it wasn’t shared with me internally. How does this happen?” Yiannas, who previously ran the food safety program for Walmart, the nation’s largest grocer, told The Washington Post. “There were early signals, and in any safety profession you want to take those seriously to stop the domino effect. That didn’t happen.”

GiftOutline Gift Article