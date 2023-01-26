CBD not shown to be safe enough for use as dietary supplement, FDA says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There’s bad news for cannabidiol fans. The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that products infused with CBD, which is derived from cannabis or hemp and used in everything from soap to seltzer water, do not appear to meet federal safety standards and require more strict regulations. The agency says it sees no legal path forward for the use of CBD in dietary supplements or conventional foods.

The announcement was a blow to the burgeoning industry, which had hoped the agency would greenlight its use as a food additive and dietary supplement.

In weighing how best to regulate the drug, the FDA decided not to draft new rules but instead press Congress for new legislation regarding the issue.

“We’re announcing our view that it’s not apparent how it would be safe to put in food and supplements,” said an FDA spokesman by phone. “The safety standards for food and supplements are very protected by law. We don’t see how CBD can meet those safety standards.”

The use of CBD raises various safety concerns, especially with long-term use, according to the agency statement. It cited studies that show potential harm to the liver and the male reproductive system as well as risky interactions with certain medications. CBD exposure may also hold risks for certain vulnerable populations such as children and those who are pregnant.

Advertisement

The 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp, but the legal status of hemp-derived cannabidiol remained in limbo. This is largely because CBD can be derived from hemp or cannabis, but if a hemp plant contains more than 0.3 percent THC (the active “high” ingredient in marijuana) it is technically a “marijuana” plant. Amid these confusing classifications, experts at the time said drafting and implementing regulations could take years.

In short, the federal government never concluded that CBD is “generally recognized as safe” (GRAS) for use in human or animal food. And the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act prohibits adding even approved drugs to human or animal food in interstate commerce — which has meant that CBD in food and drink has remained illegal.

Despite the lack of a green light, CBD products have proliferated in the marketplace, from energy drinks and bubbly water to ointments and tinctures — and even pet foods. Industry studies predict the global CBD market will grow to $1.25 billion by 2024, with thousands of CBD-infused products now available online.

That all may have to take a pause.

GiftOutline Gift Article