What to know about the FDA’s new guidance for lead in baby food

In the Food and Drug Administration’s first steps toward expanding its oversight over commercial baby food, the agency on Tuesday proposed new guidance for manufacturers on acceptable lead levels.
One ppb is the equivalent of one drop in 500 barrels of water or 1 cent out of $10 million.
These levels would not be mandatory for food manufacturers, but they would allow the FDA to take enforcement action against companies exceeding the new limits.
With the proposed “action levels,” the FDA aims to reduce exposures to lead from food while ensuring baby foods are still widely available and affordable. The action is part of Closer to Zero, the FDA’s science-based plan to reduce exposure to lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury to the lowest possible levels in foods eaten by babies and young children.
The multiyear plan was announced in 2021, a month after a congressional probe found high levels of heavy metals in baby food.