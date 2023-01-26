Food & Nutrition

What to know about the FDA’s new guidance for lead in baby food

After pressure from parents and advocates, the agency has laid out new rules for food manufacturers to limit heavy metals in foods

January 26, 2023 at 6:04 a.m. EST
In the Food and Drug Administration’s first steps toward expanding its oversight over commercial baby food, the agency on Tuesday proposed new guidance for manufacturers on acceptable lead levels.

The FDA proposal covers processed baby and toddler foods in jars, pouches, tubs and boxes. The draft guidance would limit lead to a maximum of 10 parts per billion (ppb) for commercially produced fruits, vegetables, mixtures (both grain- and meat-based), yogurts, puddings and single-ingredient meats. The guidance is more lenient for single-ingredient root vegetable foods and for dry cereals, deeming 20 ppb acceptable.

One ppb is the equivalent of one drop in 500 barrels of water or 1 cent out of $10 million.

These levels would not be mandatory for food manufacturers, but they would allow the FDA to take enforcement action against companies exceeding the new limits.

With the proposed “action levels,” the FDA aims to reduce exposures to lead from food while ensuring baby foods are still widely available and affordable. The action is part of Closer to Zero, the FDA’s science-based plan to reduce exposure to lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury to the lowest possible levels in foods eaten by babies and young children.

The multiyear plan was announced in 2021, a month after a congressional probe found high levels of heavy metals in baby food.

