Avoid calling the IRS on Mondays, triple-check for errors, don’t mail a return if you don’t have to, and other tax advice for this year’s tax season

In her annual report to Congress earlier this month, Collins commended the IRS for making “considerable progress in reducing the volume of unprocessed returns and correspondence.” The agency has slashed its massive backlog of unprocessed tax returns by nearly two-thirds, to about 4 million, in the past year.

Or at least, in the words of National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins, it’s “the year we stopped talking about a backlog.”

The last few tax seasons were dominated by backlogs. Here’s hoping this year will be different.

“We have begun to see light at the end of the tunnel,” she wrote. “I am just not sure how much further we need to travel before we see sunlight.”