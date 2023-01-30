$5.4 billion in covid aid may have gone to firms using suspect Social Security numbers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. government may have awarded roughly $5.4 billion in coronavirus aid to small businesses with potentially ineligible Social Security numbers, offering the latest indication that Washington’s haste earlier in the pandemic opened the door for widespread waste, fraud and abuse. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The top watchdog overseeing stimulus spending — called the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, or PRAC — offered the new estimate in an alert issued Monday and shared early with the Washington Post. It comes as House Republicans prepare to hold their first hearing this week to study the roughly $5 trillion in total federal stimulus aid approved since spring 2020.

The alleged wave of grift targeted two of the government’s most generous emergency initiatives, the Paycheck Protection Program, known as PPP, and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, dubbed EIDL. Started under President Donald Trump — and managed by the beleaguered Small Business Administration — the roughly $1 trillion in loans and grants aimed to help cash-strapped companies stay afloat financially during the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

Advertisement

But the money also served as a wellspring for criminal activity, as malicious actors took advantage of SBA and its poor oversight to bilk Washington for seemingly massive sums. In the latest example, the PRAC found that SBA failed to prevent a wave of applications from collecting federal money using suspect Social Security numbers.

Studying more than 33 million applicants, the PRAC uncovered more than 221,000 ineligible Social Security numbers on requests for small-business aid. That included thousands of cases where the number itself was “not issued” by the government, for example, or it did not match the correct name and birth information.

More than a quarter of those applications, using nearly 70,000 suspect Social Security numbers, were approved between April 2020 and October 2022 despite the questionable data — and the government loaned those applicants about $5.4 billion, the watchdog found.

Advertisement

The SBA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The revelations affirmed the immense task the government faces to keep watch over more than $5 trillion in emergency programs approved since 2020. The vast array of aid provided checks to unemployed Americans, grants to schools, hospitals and other critical facilities, and financial assistance to cities and states struggling to cover their own pandemic needs.

But the speed at which Washington doled out the money — and the long-known gaps in government oversight — also created the conditions ripe for waste, fraud and abuse, The Post found in its year-long investigation, the Covid Money Trail. The full extent of taxpayers’ losses remains unknown, even to Washington, as the time-consuming, expensive work continues to find and prosecute covid-related crimes.

Advertisement

For now, the fraud is likely to galvanize GOP critics who initially helped approve PPP, EIDL and other key pandemic programs. The House Oversight Committee — now run by Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) — is slated to hold a hearing on covid fraud Wednesday featuring testimony from Michael Horowitz, the director of PRAC.

Comer, who spoke Monday at an event hosted by the National Press Club, appeared to foreshadow his growing alarm with the fate of the country’s stimulus dollars.

“I don’t think history will be kind to the PPP loan program,” he said.



The Covid Money Trail

It was the largest burst of emergency spending in U.S. history: Two years, six laws and more than $5 trillion intended to break the deadly grip of the coronavirus pandemic. The money spared the U.S. economy from ruin and put vaccines into millions of arms, but it also invited unprecedented levels of fraud, abuse and opportunism.



In a yearlong investigation, The Washington Post is following the covid money trail to figure out what happened to all that cash.



Read more It was the largest burst of emergency spending in U.S. history: Two years, six laws and more than $5 trillion intended to break the deadly grip of the coronavirus pandemic. The money spared the U.S. economy from ruin and put vaccines into millions of arms, but it also invited unprecedented levels of fraud, abuse and opportunism.In a yearlong investigation, The Washington Post is following the covid money trail to figure out what happened to all that cash.

The oversight report marked only the latest blow for SBA, which lawmakers tasked to oversee a stable of stimulus aid that was greater than its usual annual budget. The agency soon faced a crush of applications from businesses that were forced to shutter in the early days of the pandemic and found themselves on the verge of collapse.

Advertisement

The SBA ultimately helped spare millions of businesses from financial ruin, but its haste also brought costly errors: It missed warning signs about rampant identity theft and other potential crimes, for example, funding alleged domestic grifters and foreign crime syndicates. And it failed to keep watch over the network of companies that helped it review aid applications, allowing them to reap billions in taxpayer-funded fees in the process.

Adding to the challenge, the SBA already has granted full or partial forgiveness to more than 93 percent of its PPP recipients. It was not immediately clear if the SBA forgave applications tied to the ineligible Social Security numbers that the PRAC surfaced on Monday.

GiftOutline Gift Article