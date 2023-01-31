Fed’s inflation fight begins yet another tricky chapter

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Falling consumer spending. A hot job market. Fewer home sales. Solid economic growth. Federal Reserve officials will find themselves contending with this hodgepodge of data, and more, as they raise interest rates this week, likely by a quarter of a percentage point. As if Goldilocks were seated within the Fed’s grand board room, policymakers will have to make their best call on whether today’s unpredictable economy is slowing too much, not enough — or just right.

But unlike in the children’s tale, there’s no predictable way this story ends. Economists predict the Fed’s inflation fight will only get harder as the central bank combats more persistent, stickier factors that have sent the economy into overdrive. Financial markets could roil the Fed’s plans if they misinterpret a slowdown in rate hikes as cause for celebration.

And through it all, the Fed’s decisions now could unnecessarily hurt the economy later this year or next. Even worse, it could turn out that the central bank has already moved too aggressively to slow inflation — and officials won’t know it until it’s too late.

“Beyond the fact that inflation is coming down, they’re worried about hitting too high a plateau. And about financial markets undoing the work they’ve said,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG. “Housing is starting to bottom out, so they won’t get as much shelter disinflation. All of those things harden the Fed’s resolve to stay the course.”

In 2022, that resolve was about catching up to prices that soared to the highest levels in 40 years. Moving at lightning speed, the central bank hiked rates seven times to get borrowing costs into “restrictive territory,” where they are high enough to slow the economy.

But in 2023, the Fed’s goal is different. Central bankers have backed away from whopping rate hikes and are expected to move in more conventional quarter-point increments a few more times, including at this week’s meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. Next they’ll decide when rates have climbed enough that it’s time to pause, while still keeping pressure on the economy. (The Fed’s latest projections, from December, show officials plan to move rates past 5 percent this year, from their current level of 4.25 to 4.5 percent.)

Those final decisions could end up being made without one of the Fed’s key policymakers: Vice Chair Lael Brainard, who has emerged as a top contender to take over the White House’s National Economic Council. Brainard, who joined the Fed in 2014, has been instrumental to the Fed’s approach to covid and inflation. More recently, she’s been cautioning against slowing the economy so much that it needlessly hurts labor market.

Whether that happens will determine whether the Fed succeeds in achieving a soft landing or they wind up making another mistake after their initial misdiagnosis of the inflation problem. In 2021, part of the reason Fed officials held onto the flawed theory that inflation would be temporary was because they failed to change their predictions and respond to data unfolding in real time.

“History is littered with central banks that have failed to cross the finish line and allowed a more sustained bought of inflation,” Swonk said. “But there’s no precedent in this economy.”

Part of the reason the Fed insists its inflation fight is far from over is so the markets will get the message. Central bankers control borrowing costs by moving their base policy rate, called the federal funds rate, up or down. But their work is amplified by the rest of the financial system, and so the Fed works hard to signal next steps to Wall Street analysts and investors, in hopes that the markets can start pricing in rate hikes before they are officially announced. In other words, the Fed needs the markets to help it do its job.

What the Fed doesn’t want is for traders to think that smaller rate hikes, or an eventual pause, means the Fed is letting up on its inflation fight, and therefore lowering the odds of a recession. In fact, the fight would be made harder if markets get the wrong message and prematurely celebrate, loosening financial conditions and sending asset prices way up in a way that could work against the Fed’s goals.

Still, inflation has eased for six months in a row, down from a June peak of 9.1 percent, compared with the year before, to the current level of 6.5 percent. But in a somewhat counterintuitive way, it might be harder for the Fed to keep that streak up and get inflation down from where it is now to, say, 4 or 3 percent.

There are a few reasons. Much of the drop over the past few months came from a slowdown in prices where inflation actually did turn out to be temporary. Gas and energy prices, for example, surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but have since dissipated. Used car prices, once a driver of the overall inflation picture, have also gotten better, thanks to improving supply chains and progress on the semiconductor shortage.

“The increases above 5 or 6 percent were always transitory — things like used cars and hotel and airlines, and temporary shortages,” said Larry Summers, the former Democratic treasury secretary who has criticized the Fed for being too slow to the inflation fight. “So there was never any real sense in which we genuinely were at 8 or 9 percent inflation. That was going to come down.”

He added: “An undershot often follows an overshot. So it is a mistake to get too alarmed when you’re at 7 [percent], and a mistake to get too complacent when you’re at 3.”

Still, officials worry that the remaining sources of inflation could prove the stickiest. To spot areas where rising prices may pose a longer-term problem, some policymakers have directed their attention to a narrow measure that focuses on services outside of the food, energy and housing markets. The remaining categories are where price growth can be especially hard to peel back and put more pressure on wages, include in health care, education and hospitality.

The latest data shows signs of an economy that is slowing, but not tanking into a recession just yet. The U.S. economy grew by 2.1 percent last year, clinching six months of growth in the face of high inflation and steep rate hikes. Consumer spending is also pulling back, having fallen 0.2 percent in December, compared with 0.1 percent in November, according to the Commerce Department.

Yet through it all, employers added 263,000 jobs in November, and the unemployment rate remains strong at 3.7 percent. Growth was even stronger in the final quarter of the year than it was overall for 2022. And on Tuesday morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release a report on the employment cost index, a closely watched measure that looks at the price of labor. That information will get a close study at this week’s Fed meeting.

As rates climb higher, there’s been more acknowledgment by Fed officials of the two-sided risks that come with fighting inflation while also trying to get the labor market to maximum employment. If inflation turns out to fall much faster than currently expected, and it doesn’t linger throughout the economy, some officials argue they’ll be able to respond faster — by simply cutting rates — than they did last year, when they realized they’d gotten the inflation picture wrong and had to sprint to catch up.

In remarks earlier this month, Fed governor Christopher Waller put it this way: “If I’m wrong on this, I’m going to be a happy man.”

