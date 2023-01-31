Do you have pressing tax questions? Ask Michelle Singletary.

B.O.M. — The best of Michelle Singletary on personal finance

If you have a personal finance question for Washington Post columnist Michelle Singletary, please call 1-855-ASK-POST (1-855-275-7678).

Recession-proof your life: The tsunami of economic news in 2022 is leading consumers, investors and would-be homeowners alike to ask whether a recession is inevitable. Whether a recession comes, there are practical steps you can take to help shield yourself from a worst-case scenario.

Credit card debt: It is the worst debt to carry in good times. Here are seven ways to lower your credit card debt in light of the Fed’s signaling additional rate increases in 2023.

Test Yourself: Do you know where you stand financially? Take our quiz and read advice from Michelle.

Money moves: With the stock market losing 21 percent in the first half of 2022, and inflation a worry to consumers, people are desperately seeking a place to park their extra cash. If you have money sitting around earning a little more than 1 percent, if that much, I bonds are an attractive deal.