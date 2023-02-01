Fed expected to hike rates by a quarter of a percentage point

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to hike interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, slowing the pace of its inflation fight while keeping pressure on an economy that remains out of whack. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The upcoming hike marks the eighth one in a row, as central bankers continue their all-out battle against rising prices. But after a year of doling out whopping hikes, the Fed is scaling down from a half-point increase in December to a more traditional quarter-point pace, which it abandoned for larger moves after last March. Borrowing costs are approaching the level that officials say will be high enough to cool consumer demand and slow the economy, and the Fed wants to reach that point as smoothly as possible.

Once they’re there, officials will hit pause on rate hikes and let their policies take hold. What remains to be seen is whether that approach will work and how long it will take. Plus, there’s ongoing fear that the Fed is making decisions now that will smother the economy too much later this year.

Advertisement

“The Fed is likely to take another step towards its long-expected peak in the rate hike cycle,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM. “Inflation is now slowing in a manner that will provide the Fed with several degrees of freedom to respond to what looks like a slowing of the U.S. economy.”

The expected hike would bring the Fed’s policy rate to between 4.5 and 4.75 percent. Officials have signaled that they plan to move rates past 5 percent this year. A formal announcement will be released at 2 p.m. Eastern time, at the end of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting.

At 2:30 p.m., Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell will hold a news conference where he will probably get questions on the inflation picture, and when and how officials will decide it’s time to hit pause. Powell will also probably be asked about the uncertainty ahead, how the Fed would react if the economy slowed too abruptly, and whether financial markets are misinterpreting smaller rate hikes and prematurely celebrating.

Advertisement

Some Fed officials — including Vice Chair Lael Brainard, who is a leading contender to leave the central bank to become President Biden’s top economic adviser — have warned about the consequences that could hit the labor market and broader economy if the central bank goes too far. Compounding that problem is that interest rate policy works with a lag, and the Fed might not know whether it has slowed the economy too much until it is already too late to reverse course.

Still, there are encouraging signs that the Fed’s approach is working. Inflation has eased for the past six months, down from a June peak of 9.1 percent, compared with the year before, to the current level of 6.5 percent. And on Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released a closely watched report on the cost of labor, which showed that pay and benefits rose less than expected at the end of 2022. That offered a sign that the labor market is cooling while still holding strong. Consumer spending is also pulling back, falling 0.2 percent in December and 0.1 percent in November, according to the Commerce Department.

The global economy has avoided a brutal downturn — at least so far. The U.S. economy grew by 2.1 percent last year, clinching six months of growth even in the face of high inflation and steep rate hikes. European manufacturing appears to be expanding. And in a newly reopened China, consumers are spending again. On Monday, the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund told reporters that “we are not seeing a global recession right now” and that the outlook ahead is “less gloomy” than its forecast from just a few months ago.

But officials have made clear that they’re far from confident that pandemic-era price increases won’t become a permanent feature of life in America. While the last year was by no means easy, policymakers now face an unusually difficult phase of the inflation fight. Much of the reason inflation has improved over the past few months is because in some sectors, price increases did turn out to be temporary. Gas and energy prices spiked after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but have since cooled down. Improving supply chains have helped ease prices for things like used cars and trucks, which depend on production of new cars and auto parts to stay in stock.

Advertisement

But there’s reason to worry that to get inflation down to the Fed’s 2 percent goal, the economy will have to take on the sources of inflation that could prove the stickiest. Powell and many of his colleagues have directed their attention to a narrow measure that focuses on services outside of the food, energy and housing markets. That’s where inflation can be especially hard to peel back and either be driven by — or put more pressure on — wages. That could happen in industries like health care, education and hospitality.

“We do see a very, very strong labor market, one where we haven’t seen much softening, where job growth is very high, where wages are very high,” Powell said at his news conference in December. “Vacancies are quite elevated, and, really, there’s an imbalance in the labor market between supply and demand. So that part of it, which is the biggest part, is likely to take a substantial period to get down.”

GiftOutline Gift Article