A set of single-family houses in Bethesda, Md. Toll Brothers’ 54-home Nouveau Collection is part of the 75-acre Amalyn development A flex room is decorated as a parlor in the Florin model home at Amalyn in Bethesda. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Address: 6942 Greyswood Rd., Bethesda, Md.

Builder: Toll Brothers

Type of home: Single-family house

Prices: Starting at $1.35 million

Number of units: 125 single-family houses are planned in the Amalyn community, including the 54 in the Nouveau Collection, now under construction.

Bedrooms: 3-6

Bathrooms: 3-7

Square-footage: Starting at 3,882 square-feet. The collection’s decorated Florin model home is 5,500 square feet.

HOA fee: $367 per month

Property website: https://www.tollbrothers.com/luxury-homes-for-sale/Maryland/Amalyn

Sales: 866-232-1718 Features The Amalyn development is under construction on a 75-acre tract of residentially zoned land in Bethesda, Md. The community will include single-family houses and townhouses, and the amenities include a clubhouse, a Zen garden and walking trails. The Florin is one of four single-family house designs in the community’s Nouveau Collection. The Florin furnished model home, available for touring, “showcases the refined modern finishes that truly distinguish this boutique community of luxury homes,” said Eric Anderson, regional president of Toll Brothers, the developer.

The main level, with 10-foot ceilings, has an open sightline from the foyer to the great room and casual dining area. On the right is flex space that has been furnished as a parlor. A powder room and red oak stairs are on the left. The formal dining room, a porch and an optional elevator are beyond the stairs. The great room at the rear adjoins the kitchen, with access to a two-car garage.

On the second story, with nine-foot ceilings, is a loft seating area bathed in natural light from windows over the stairs and from sliding glass doors to an optional terrace. Near the loft is a walk-in closet and a hall that connects the primary bedroom suite, two more bedrooms, a hall bath and a laundry room. The primary suite occupies almost half of the second-story space. It includes an en suite bathroom, two walk-in closets and a seating area with built-in shelves. One of the other bedrooms has a walk-in closet; another has an en suite bathroom.

The optional finished basement in the model home has a bedroom with a walk-in closet, a hall bathroom and a recreation area with a wet bar, a dishwasher and a beverage cooler.

The model has nine-inch-wide engineered white oak floors on two levels and seven-inch-wide vinyl plank floors in the basement. Other sizes and materials are available.

All Nouveau homes have a front porch. The model home has brick veneer and vinyl siding and a terrace above the porch.

Kitchen

The kitchen includes JennAir stainless-steel-finish appliances and Century cabinetry. There is a three-door refrigerator, a range, a microwave, a wall oven and a separate bar area. Counters and backsplash are Taj Mahal quartzite. The island has pendant lights and a sink with a brass faucet. A pantry is located between the kitchen and the formal dining area. Adjoining the kitchen is an entry way with another bar and more cabinets.

Bathrooms

Nouveau Collection homes have three to seven baths. The model Florin has five, all with Century cabinetry and brass Kohler fixtures. The hall bathroom on the second level opens to the loft and a bedroom. Another secondary bedroom has an en suite bath with a shower-tub combo.

The primary bathroom has a frameless glass shower and bath enclosure and tw0 vanities. The Kohler Sunstruck oval tub is standard in the primary bathroom if this layout is chosen. The shower bench and wall have marble-look tile set in a chevron pattern.

The main level has a powder room, and the basement has a full bathroom.

Community amenities

Scheduled to open in 2023, the 4,000-square-foot clubhouse will have an outdoor pool, a gym, a lounge, a bar, firepits and children’s play areas. Walking trails, a Zen garden and other green spaces are also planned.

Nearby shops and restaurants

Georgetown Square in Bethesda, Wildwood Shopping Center and Westfield Montgomery Mall are each about a mile away. Downtown Bethesda is about four and a half miles from the development.

The Strathmore performing arts center is about three miles away.

Nearby parks

Cabin John Regional Park, about two miles away, has facilities for a variety of sports, hiking-biking trails, nature programs, picnic shelters and playgrounds, among other attractions. Stratton Local Park, a short walk down Greyswood Road, has athletic fields, a pavilion and a playground.

Schools

Elementary: Ashburton

Middle: North Bethesda

High: Walter Johnson

Transit

I-495 and I-270 are convenient to Amalyn. Bethesda Metro Center is 4.5 miles away via Metrobus route J2 or Montgomery County Ride On bus route 47.

What sets it apart “The homes at Amalyn,” Anderson said, “are perfect for buyers looking for low-maintenance living, since the HOA covers lawn care. … Our home buyers select the Florin model for its flexible living spaces, upscale kitchens and functional outdoor living space options.”

