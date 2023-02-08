AMC plans to charge more for the best seats. Is it a game-changer?

Professional sports does it. Broadway does it. Now AMC will ask movie viewers to pay a premium for the best seats in the house.
The initiative was swiftly criticized on social media. Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood described it as undemocratic — a move that “would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income.” Others said the tiered seating option would further deter consumers as the industry competes with at-home streaming.
But industry analysts cast the initiative as a worthwhile experiment as the movie theater business tries to limp back to its pre-pandemic glory days.
“It makes sense,” Wedbush Securities analyst Alicia Reese said. “I don’t see a reason not to do it now.”
She said that big movies are ahead this year — including Marvel movies like “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” — and the new pricing structure could play to company’s advantage.
Here’s what we know so far about AMC’s pricing plan.