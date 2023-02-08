CVS makes primary care play with $10.6 billion Oak Street Heath deal

Oak Street employs about 600 primary care providers at 169 medical centers across 21 states. Its urgent care centers primarily serve lower-to middle-income clients on Medicare Advantage plans, the companies said in Wednesday’s announcement. More than half of its patients have a food, housing, or isolation risk factor.

For CVS, the deal expands on a suite of health care goods and services that includes its expansive network of drugstores and the health insurer Aetna, which it acquired for $78 billion five years ago. It also gives it access to Oak Street’s user interface, Canopy, that is used to coordinate care, similar to the platform used by Amazon’s One Medical.