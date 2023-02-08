The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Disney to lay off 7,000 workers as it looks to slash billions in costs

February 8, 2023 at 5:16 p.m. EST
Robert Iger is in his second stint as Disney CEO. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images/Vox Media)

Disney plans to eliminate some 7,000 jobs as it embarks on a broad effort rein in expenses, chief executive Bob Iger said Wednesday.

“While this is necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today, I do not make this decision lightly,” Iger said, detailing a company reorganization that sought, among other things, to “return creativity to the center of the company” and make its streaming business profitable.

Iger, whose appointment in November stunned the entertainment world, said the company aims to cut costs by $5.5 billion.

Disney joins other massive companies in laying off thousands of workers in recent months amid global economic uncertainty. While many of the largest layoffs have occurred in the tech sector, media companies have also experienced cuts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

