Disney to lay off 7,000 workers as it looks to slash billions in costs

Disney plans to eliminate some 7,000 jobs as it embarks on a broad effort rein in expenses, chief executive Bob Iger said Wednesday.
Iger, whose appointment in November stunned the entertainment world, said the company aims to cut costs by $5.5 billion.
Disney joins other massive companies in laying off thousands of workers in recent months amid global economic uncertainty. While many of the largest layoffs have occurred in the tech sector, media companies have also experienced cuts.
This is a developing story and will be updated.