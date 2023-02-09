4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso cleaner recalled over bacteria risk

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colgate-Palmolive is recalling 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso multipurpose cleaners over possible bacteria contamination. The Consumer Product Safety Commission, which announced the recall on Wednesday, said the cleaners many contain Pseudomonas fluorescens, which is commonly found in soil and water. The bacteria which can put people with compromised immune systems and other health conditions at risk of serious infection. People with healthy immune systems are generally not affected, according to the CPSC.

In a statement, the company said a preservative was not added at sufficient levels during manufacturing, which might have allowed the bacteria to grow.

Fabuloso debuted in Venezuela in 1980, according to the company’s website, before making its way to Mexico and later the United States. It is a household staple in many Latino households.

The recall involves nine types of cleaner, including lavender, lemon, fresh spring and other scents, produced from Dec. 14, 2022, to Jan. 23, 2023 — though 80 percent of that was never released for sale. It does not include any of the company’s anti-bacterial cleaners.

The CPSC advised customers to throw away the affected units and seek a refund from the manufacturer. More information, including a list of the specific cleaners involved, can be found here and here.

