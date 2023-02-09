Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nationally and individually, debt is a long-standing American institution. According to recent news reports, the average American household owes $165,000. We carry debts for our homes, our cars, our education, our health. And some of us even carry debt for our jobs — the thing that’s supposed to keep us out of debt.

One letter in my queue came from a reader concerned about a younger friend, a high school graduate working to save money for college. The young worker had landed what sounded like a fun job at a small employer in the business of training detection dogs to sniff out drugs, bombs, bedbugs and the like. But after a few months, she was beginning to burn out from harsh management, being berated for mistakes with little positive feedback or guidance.

Unfortunately, the worker had agreed when she was hired to stay in the job three years in exchange for the training the employer provided. If she left before that time, she would be required to pay back the employer to the tune of $35,000. She was miserable in the job, but she couldn’t just quit with that five-figure debt hanging over her.

Training repayment agreements (TRAs) — or, as worker advocates refer to them, TRAPs (training repayment agreement provisions) — are an increasingly common tool among employers desperate to retain workers in a competitive labor market.

If you think that sounds a bit like indentured servitude, you’re not alone. These stay-or-pay deals seem like a reasonable way for employers to protect their investment in new hires and prevent costly turnover. But the real purpose of these arrangements is to use debt obligations to anchor workers in jobs they would otherwise choose to leave, according to Jonathan Harris, associate professor at LMU Loyola Law School, Los Angeles, and a fellow with the Student Borrower Protection Center (SBPC). Harris says he’s seeing these kinds of agreements being used in transportation, health-care, retail, construction and service industries — fields with high turnover and often low pay.

You may remember stories from 2022 about a lawsuit against pet supply retailer PetSmart, which required pet groomers to pay $5,000 if they left within two years. More recently, a suit has been brought against cargo airline Ameriflight by pilots who say the company is pursuing training debts of $20,000 to $30,000 if they leave before 18 to 24 months of service.

“These companies are targeting workers for training that is given by their company,” as opposed to training from accredited outside institutions, said Rachel Dempsey, an attorney with Towards Justice, a nonprofit law firm representing the workers in the PetSmart and Ameriflight cases along with the SBPC.

Unlike an MBA or other program from an outside institution, employer-provided training seldom provides skills or credentials the worker can use outside that job, Dempsey said. In the Ameriflight case, for example, the pilots’ training is required by the Federal Aviation Administration and is specific to the airline’s fleet of planes. Theoretically, for that kind of employer-specific education, “training employees is part of the [employer’s] cost of doing business,” said Dempsey.

Dempsey added that in her experience, employers rarely substantiate the hefty reimbursements they’re demanding as the actual cost of providing the training. Harris noted that the obligation in TRAs is one-sided; the employer usually isn’t making a commitment to keep the employees onboard for any length of time, and employees may still be required to repay their debt even if the employer fires them.

How workers get into (and maybe out of) TRAs

Why would anyone knowingly enter into such a lopsided deal? According to Harris, TRAs are often presented late in the hiring process, when the employee is eager to start work and reluctant to jeopardize the process. Employees may also have been told or led to believe that they have no choice but to accept the TRA if they want the job.

So what are the options for burned-out, underpaid workers who want to leave their jobs but have enormous employer-imposed debts hanging over them?

“There can be a misconception that if you agree to something (like a TRAP) in a contract, then that’s it and you’re stuck,” Dempsey said in an email. However, she noted, a contract whose terms violate the law is not enforceable. For example, plaintiffs in the Ameriflight lawsuit are arguing that the airline’s TRA violates both federal Fair Labor Standards Act wage laws and state law protecting free trade.

But even if your agreement isn’t ultimately enforceable, Dempsey warns, that might not stop an employer from notifying debt collectors about you if you try to walk out. And if you’ve ever dealt with debt collectors, you know how damaging that can be to your financial record and mental well-being.

The smart course is to talk with an employment attorney who can look at the details of your TRA — who’s providing the training, who benefits from the training, the cost and value of the training, the terms agreed to — and try to figure out whether it’s enforceable and, even if it is, whether some kind of compromise can be reached. The SBPC, the American Bar Association’s Free Legal Answers website or the National Employment Lawyers Association can connect you to low- or no-cost legal resources.

TRAs under scrutiny

Unlike noncompete agreements, TRAs don’t explicitly tell workers they can’t work for certain other employers, so they’re more likely to be upheld in court than noncompetes. But workers who can’t afford the repayments are still effectively restricted from taking other jobs — often by design, according to Harris. TRAs “are being used more and more as workarounds to traditional noncompete agreements as … noncompetes are getting more scrutiny,” he said.

In recognition of that trend, some government authorities are taking a harder look at TRAs and other employment agreements that limit worker mobility through debt:

California and Connecticut impose limits on some kinds of TRAs.

In 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau launched an inquiry into employer-driven debt arrangements.

The Federal Trade Commission recently proposed a rule to ban noncompete agreements that would also prohibit “de facto noncompetes,” such as TRAs where the employee’s debt is not reasonably related to the actual cost incurred by the employer. The SBPC, Towards Justice, and other groups have petitioned the U.S. Department of Transportation to do the same for air carriers.

