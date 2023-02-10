Purina recalls some dog food after two pets fall ill

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nestlé Purina Petcare Co. is recalling select units of dry dog food after two dogs fell ill, the Food and Drug Administration announced this week. The recall applies to certain units of Purina Pro Plan, EL Elemental, which may contain elevated levels of vitamin D. Though an essential nutrient, ingesting too much can lead to toxicity, symptoms of which include vomiting, lack of appetite, excessive drooling and renal dysfunction.

The FDA said there are two confirmed cases of a dog exhibiting signs of vitamin D toxicity while on the diet. Both recovered.

The affected dog food was distributed through Purina Vet Direct, veterinary clinics, Purina for Professionals, and other select retailers. The bags come with UPC codes 38100 19190 and 38100 19192, and production codes starting with 2249, 2250, 2276, 2277, 2290, 2360, 2361. No other Purina pet care products are affected. More information can be found here and here.

Purina advises consumers to immediately stop using the food and discard it in a container to ensure no other animals, including wildlife, can get to it.

The company apologized to pet owners and veterinarians, emphasizing in its statement that “the health and well-being of pets is our top priority.”

GiftOutline Gift Article