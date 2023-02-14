Inflation likely eased for seventh straight month in January

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Inflation probably eased for a seventh month straight in January, but interest rates will keep rising — because the Federal Reserve isn’t done with its campaign to root abnormally high prices out of the economy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Data to be released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday morning is expected to show prices rose roughly 6.2 percent in January compared to the year before. That would be a step down from the 6.5 percent rate notched in December, and a drop from last summer’s peak of 9.1 percent. Economists expect the report also will show January prices rose about 0.4 percent compared to the previous month.

The past few months have bolstered confidence that encouraging inflation reports last fall really did represent the start of a trend and that the economy doesn’t appear to be barreling toward a recession — yet. The labor market in particular continues to show remarkable strength, with employers adding 517,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate falling to 3.4 percent, a low not seen since May 1969.

But the Fed keeps repeating that its fight to raise interest rates and slow the economy is far from over, and there’s plenty that could thwart its efforts moving forward. A top concern is that the remaining sources of inflation — many of which are tied to the hot labor market and rising wages — will be difficult to tame. Last week, survey results from the University of Michigan also showed consumers’ inflation expectations over the coming year increased, even if they’re feeling better about the economy as a whole.

“The moral of the story is that inflation is not cooling as rapidly as the Fed would like, especially core inflation,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, referring to a narrower inflation measure that strips out more volatile sectors. “And that is something that is just going to affirm their commitment to continue raising rates at least two times.”

The Fed has raised rates eight straight times in less than a year, most recently by a quarter of a percentage point, a slower pace than nearly all of 2022. Fed leaders are planning for a few more hikes of that scale, and then they’ll hold for a while and let high rates take hold. The Fed’s base policy rate, known as the federal funds rate, currently sits between 4.5 and 4.75 percent, a level that is steep enough to slow the economy. The expectation is that rates will go past 5 percent and that officials won’t announce rate cuts until 2024, unless inflation comes down much faster than expected.

But only time and data will tell. So far, progress on inflation has largely come from improved supply chains, falling gas and energy prices, a cooling housing market and easing prices for consumer goods. Now the Fed is more focused on a narrow measure of inflation that looks at certain services, including education, medical care and hospitality, where wage pressures and labor shortages can keep pushing prices up.

In remarks at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell said the lengthy process of getting inflation down is probably “not going to be smooth. It’s probably going to be bumpy.” He said that expectation was confirmed by the unexpectedly hot January jobs report, and if economic data “continued” to come in stronger than expected, “we would certainly raise rates more” than officials anticipate now.

Powell said goods prices are moving in the right direction, and housing costs should improve over the course of the year as rents on new leases stabilize. But there’s been no progress on many services sectors that are key to bringing down overall inflation.

“That’s going to take some time,” Powell said last week. “We need to be patient. We think we’re going to need to keep rates at a restrictive level for a period of time before that comes down.”

Interest rates work with a lag, and it will be months before the scope of last year’s massive hikes are felt. That could mean pain for the labor market, or a significant drop in consumer spending, are still ahead. But for now, those key pillars of the economy remain intact: Mastercard is estimating that U.S. retail sales, apart from cars, rose 8.8 percent in January, compared to the year before. And Goldman Sachs cut the probability that the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the next 12 months to 25 percent, down from 35 percent.

Sales have stayed strong at Forty Winks, a lingerie store in Cambridge, Mass. The small business had a busy start to the year and, on top of regular sales in January and August, decided to add a pre-Valentine’s Day sale last week, featuring 20 percent discounts in-store and online, plus an in-store party with cookies and champagne. It was a hit.

Co-owner Rachel Wentworth said there’s been a big response to sales, but overall, she hasn’t felt a pullback at her nearly 13-year-old store. If anything, she’s looking to hire for some behind-the-scenes roles off the showroom floor to help the business grow.

“I always get nervous thinking, ‘Oh my god, we have to tighten our belts,’ ” Wentworth said. “But it doesn’t seem to translate to our business. I know it does translate to other businesses. But our numbers are really good.”

