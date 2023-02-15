4 levels of living space and a garage in D.C. Shaw’s neighborhood The five Intersect at O townhouses are part of the City Market at O development. Prices start at $1.8 million. The loft in the model townhome at Intersect at O. These townhouses have four levels of living space and private underground garages. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Address: 1336 Eighth St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Builder: Roadside

Architect: Shalom Baranes

Interior architect: ADG (Akseizer Design Group)

Type of home: Townhouse

Price: $1.8 million to $2.2 million

Number of units: Five total; four still available

Bedrooms: 2 to 4 Bathrooms: 3 or 4

Square-footage: 2,600 to 3,230

HOA fees: $284 to $368 per month

Property website: https://intersectatotownhomes.com

Sales: 202-853-1784 jfelix@urbanpace.com 202-853-1784 Features The Intersect at O Townhomes complex, in D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood, is part of the City Market at O redevelopment of Northern Market — a 19th-century public market — into apartments and townhouses. These townhouses are made of concrete and have four levels of living space, with a roof terrace on the top level. Each townhouse has an elevator connecting all the floors to one another and to a private underground garage with a charging station and storage space.

Each unit has a brick and steel exterior, and a fenced front yard with a patio.

A primary suite on the third floor has an en suite bathroom, two walk-in closets and a balcony.

A bedroom on the second floor overlooks the living area through a window with an electric shade. There is a hall bathroom and either a full laundry room or a laundry closet. An additional bedroom is beyond the hall bathroom in three of the four available units.

The roof terrace has a gas fireplace, an electric grill and wiring for a television. Inside, a lounge has a wet bar with seltzer water on tap, an ice machine and warming and cooling drawers. This level also has either a full bathroom or a powder room. Townhome 02, the decorated model unit, and Townhome 04 have an additional bedroom beyond the powder room. Townhome 05 has a den, and Townhome 01 ends at the bathroom.

The first-floor living area has an 18-foot ceiling and radiant floor heating. This level also has the kitchen and a powder room. All appliances in the units are LEED Gold-certified for energy efficiency.

Engineered oak flooring is used throughout the townhouse. Stairs are steel with tension wire and wood treads. The model unit, Townhome 02, staged by Boxwood Interiors, can be bought turnkey (move-in ready) for an additional $44,170.

Kitchen

The kitchen has Thermador appliances — refrigerator, induction stovetop, dishwasher, wine refrigerator and two electric wall ovens. Counters and backsplashes are Calacatta Laza quartz. Walnut kitchen cabinets match the media center in the living area.

Bathrooms

Each townhouse has a bathroom or a powder room on each floor. All units include Calacatta Laza counters, wood cabinetry, wall-mounted faucets and backlit mirrors. First-floor powder rooms have tile in a chevron pattern behind the vanity and wood floors. Second-floor hall bathrooms have a vanity, a shower-and-tub combo, light gray wall tile and dark gray floor tile.

The primary suite bathroom has a double vanity and a backlit mirror. The sinks and soaking tub are by Victoria + Albert. The shower has a rain head, wall-mounted wand and a tile bench, all behind a frameless glass enclosure. The walls have light gray tile and the floors dark gray.

Amenities

Intersect at O Townhomes is part of the City Market at O development and shares amenities with two nearby apartment buildings. Access to these amenities is free the first year and $600 a year after that. This includes the largest rooftop amenity space in D.C., atop 880P, with a lap pool, firepits, a dog run, a demonstration kitchen, a music room, and City Fit Gym and Spa.

Owners of Intersect at O Townhomes units have access to the concierge at the nearby Intersect at O Apartments for package and mail acceptance. A trash porter takes out and returns garbage cans placed outside the garages.

Neighborhood

Shaw

Nearby shops and restaurants Oyster Oyster, Dolci Gelati and Convivial are one block from the development. A Giant Food store is also one block away. Blagden Alley, three blocks away, has coffee shops, art galleries and restaurants, including The Dabney restaurant. Other restaurants and shops are nearby on Seventh and Ninth streets NW.

Nearby parks

Kennedy Recreation Center is one block away. Logan Circle is about four blocks away.

Schools

Elementary: Seaton Elementary School

Middle and high: Cardozo Education Campus

Transit

It is two blocks to the Shaw-Howard University Metro station and the Mount Vernon Square-Convention Center Metro station, both on the Green and Yellow lines.

What sets it apart

“This enclave of townhomes is part of City Market at O, where you are living in your own new elevator rowhome, and you have every amenity a full-service building has to offer,” said real estate agent Jennifer Felix. “Living within City Market also puts you within a minute walk to eight Michelin Star restaurants,” she said. “The community is also easily walkable to the retail, entertainment and restaurants of the 14th Street Corridor and Atlantic Plumbing” — a residential and retail development.

