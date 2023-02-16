The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Tesla fires workers in response to union campaign, complaint alleges

The affected employees worked at the company’s Buffalo plant.

By
February 16, 2023 at 9:04 a.m. EST
Tesla has been accused by union organizers of unfairly firing workers. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Tesla terminated at least 18 employees who had been involved in an effort to unionize the company’s Buffalo factory, according to a complaint filed Wednesday by organizers to the National Labor Relations Board.

The employees, who had been involved in the company’s autopilot technology, had announced their intention to unionize just a day before. They are affiliated with Workers United, a branch of the Service Employees International Union.

Organizers said the firings amount to retaliation and were an attempt to discourage union activity. They are seeking an NLRB injunction to “prevent irreparable destruction of employee rights resulting from Tesla’s unlawful conduct.”

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

