Tesla fires workers in response to union campaign, complaint alleges

Tesla terminated at least 18 employees who had been involved in an effort to unionize the company’s Buffalo factory, according to a complaint filed Wednesday by organizers to the National Labor Relations Board.
Organizers said the firings amount to retaliation and were an attempt to discourage union activity. They are seeking an NLRB injunction to “prevent irreparable destruction of employee rights resulting from Tesla’s unlawful conduct.”
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated.