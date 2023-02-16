Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Reader: I have a boss, “Paul,” who is super toxic. It’s an open secret that he’s the worst. Everyone knows this except his boss, who thinks he’s great. Another senior colleague protects Paul’s bad behavior, which makes pointing it out really hard. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight I’ve been with the company nearly 10 years. I am often requested on projects, and people enjoy working with me. But Paul has a pattern of back-channeling that makes me feel like I’m not doing a good job and that he doesn’t trust me. For example, I was working on a project with another colleague, “Linda,” in another department. Paul was concerned about something on my project. I asked Linda if it was a concern, and she said no, the team wasn’t concerned. Instead of trusting us to handle the issue (that wasn’t an issue), Paul back-channels to Linda’s boss. I don’t know this for certain, but based on Paul’s past behavior and their seating arrangement, I can connect the dots and conclude it was most likely him. Linda finds out and asks me, in a professional way, what is going on.

I know that I can’t change his behavior and that I could leave my job. Short of complaining to HR, is there anything I can do to stop this behavior? Everyone is too scared of him to say anything (including me).

Karla: The term “back-channeling” means different things in different contexts and fields. In your case, I’m assuming you’re referring to the general practice of communicating informally behind the scenes, outside official channels. Sidebar conversations at work can be helpful when they add context or clarify the primary message, uncover insights from people left out of the original conversation, raise valid concerns that have been overlooked or resolve conflicts that are blocking progress. But back-channeling can also be destructive when it crosses the line into tattling, gossiping, undermining or sowing distrust. If the background chatter becomes a bigger deal than the main conversation, something is off.

Paul’s disruptive communication may not be malicious. He may be anxious, unable to trust others’ judgment. He might feel insecure about being out of the loop. He may be a micromanager who struggles with delegating details. Or maybe he just likes stirring pots. Whatever it is, his toxic behavior is his defense against something he fears — irrelevance, lack of control, having his own failings exposed.

This doesn’t mean you have to feel sorry for Paul, but identifying his fear can help you take his reactions less personally. Paul’s behavior has you second-guessing yourself, worrying that you’re “not doing a good job and that he doesn’t trust” you. When word of his back-channel dealings gets back to you and your colleagues, it leaves you all feeling busted, wondering whom you can trust, preoccupied with managing leaks and messaging — which, ironically, gives the impression you have something to hide.

First, remind yourself that you’ve been around a while, you’re good at your work, and people respect and enjoy working with you. Paul’s backstabbing channeling has nothing to do with you and everything to do with him.

Then, rebuild trust with your colleagues and reassure them that you have their back, possibly through a little back-channel communication of your own. Lay out the dots for Linda to connect: “I don’t know why your boss asked you about this issue. Paul expressed his concerns, and I told him what you and I discussed, and that it was handled. I said nothing to anyone else about it.”

Finally, you and Linda can work on your front-channel communication to reclaim control of the narrative. In a group email or a meeting with those concerned, acknowledge that you’re hearing about concerns with your project. Explain how you’ve handled the issue-that-isn’t-an-issue, and open the floor to hear and address other concerns that may exist. When you bring the sidebar conversations to the fore for analysis and resolution, it takes away their destructive power.

No, it’s not fair for you to have to manage PR for your project in addition to doing the work. But remaining candid and transparent in the face of challenges and dissent will dilute the poison of Paul’s back-channel murmurings and perhaps keep it from spreading further.

If it turns out the back-channeling is only one of many tactics in Paul’s toxic toolbox, you may have no choice but to find another job. But you’ll always have a ready-made “difficult person” anecdote at your disposal in interviews.

