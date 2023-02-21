Enfamil ProSobee baby formula recalled over bacteria risk

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The nutrition products company Reckitt is recalling 145,000 cans of its Enfamil ProSobee plant-based infant formula over possible contamination with the bacteria cronobacter sakazakii, the Food and Drug Administration announced. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The recall covers two batches of the plant-based formula manufactured from August 2022 to September 2022. The 12.9-ounce cans were distributed in the United States, Guam and Puerto Rico. Other Enfamil Prosobee products are not affected.

The batches in question have tested negative for the bacteria but are being called back over possible cross-contamination with material from a third-party supplier. Reckitt said it has decided to stop sourcing from the unnamed supplier.

Cronobacter sakazakii is the same bacteria at the center of the formula recall last year at Abbott Laboratories. At least four babies fell ill — two of whom died — after consuming powdered formula manufactured at the company’s Sturgis, Mich., plant. FDA investigators were unable to identify the source of the bacteria but subsequently investigated reports that as many as nine children have died since early 2021 after consuming baby formula produced at the Michigan facility.

The bacteria can be life-threatening for newborns and immunocompromised infants. Symptoms can include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, the yellowed eyes and skin known as jaundice, as well as grunting breaths and abnormal movements, according to the FDA.

The recalled batches of Enfamil ProSobee can be identified by the number on the bottom of the can, with recalled product batches labeled with both of the identifiers ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ. Recalled products will also have a UPC code of 300871214415 and a “Use By Date” of March 1, 2024.

Concerned customers are urged to contact the manufacturer at 800-479-0551 or email at consumer.relations@rb.com. More information can be found here and here.

