Mormon Church, investment arm will pay $5 million to settle SEC charges

Federal regulators on Tuesday announced charges against the Mormon Church and its nonprofit investment arm, alleging that the money managers obscured the size of the church’s investments. The church and Ensign Peak Advisers Inc., will collectively pay $5 million to resolve the allegations, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The agency said the church’s equity investments were valued at about $32 billion in 2018.

Ensign Peak, which is operated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, allegedly failed to file the proper forms to disclose those investments.

Instead, the SEC said, Ensign Peak created 13 shell companies with approval from the church and had them file the forms. But the shell companies were controlled by Ensign and the forms were signed by managers who mostly worked for the church.

“We allege that the LDS Church’s investment manager, with the Church’s knowledge, went to great lengths to avoid disclosing the Church’s investments, depriving the Commission and the investing public of accurate market information,” Gurbir S. Grewal, the SEC’s enforcement director, said in a statement.

The church confirmed the settlement in its own statement Tuesday, saying that it was acting on legal advice how to “comply with its reporting obligations while attempting to maintain the privacy of the portfolio.”

It revised its reporting process after it heard from the SEC in 2019 and has filed a single report quarterly since, the statement said.

A former investment manager for the church filed an explosive whistleblower complaint with the Internal Revenue Service in 2019, alleging that the church had amassed $100 billion in accounts intended for charitable purposes and could possibly be violating tax rules.

That complaint, filed by a former Ensign Peak investment manager, alleged that the church was misleading its members by holding onto donations instead of using them for charity. Members of the church are commonly asked to give 10 percent of their income to the church.

The former employee later filed a whistleblower complaint with the SEC, according to his lawyer.

