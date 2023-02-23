U.S. files more charges against FTX founder Bankman-Fried

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Federal prosecutors on Thursday unsealed an indictment with additional charges against Sam Bankman-Fried, the embattled founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Bankman-Fried, who was indicted on eight counts including wire fraud and money laundering in December, faces four additional charges in connection to his operation of FTX and its related companies. Those include conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business.

Prosecutors allege that Bankman-Fried used FTX customer money to prop up his hedge fund, Alameda Research; make political donations; and pay for a lavish lifestyle. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have made similar allegations and have filed civil charges.

Through his spokesman Mark Botnick, Bankman-Fried declined to comment.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to the prior criminal charges and has maintained that he did not misuse customer funds. He is currently under house arrest at his parents’ home on the Stanford University campus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

