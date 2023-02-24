What to do if you have, and love, a recalled air fryer

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cosori air fryers have frequently clinched spots on “best of” lists, but now the company is having to recall some 2 million of its widely used appliances following reports of them catching fire, melting and even causing minor injuries. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But if you love your Cosori, don’t toss it yet: Only certain models are being recalled. Plus, if your model is among those recalled, you’ll need a photo of it to get a new one.

Here’s what you need to know.

Which air fryers are being recalled?

Only Cosori air fryers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission put out a notice on Thursday that “about 2 million” fryers are being recalled.

The agency said that an additional 250,000 fryers were sold in Canada and 21,000 were sold in Mexico.

Which models?

Your air fryer is recalled if one of the following numbers printed on the bottom label of your fryer. The number is also on the user manual.

Advertisement

CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.

If a model is recalled, what now?

Stop using it, immediately. Then contact Cosori to get a free replacement air fryer — or another Cosori product. Register at recall.cosori.com. Registering requires a photo of the recalled fryer with the power cord cut off.

Why are these Cosoris being recalled?

Cosori received 205 reports of their air fryers overheating, smoking, burning, melting and catching fire. There were 10 reports on “minor, superficial burn injuries” and 23 reports on minor property damage, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The problem, according to the agency, is a “wire connection” in the appliances that can cause overheating.

Generally speaking, are air fryers dangerous?

Thousands of air fryers were recalled last year after reports that they were fire hazards. In October, nearly 12,000 Magic Chef Air Fryers were recalled due to a risk of overheating. Months earlier, Best Buy more than 700,000 of its Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens following reports of the products melting, catching fire and causing minor injuries, including to a child’s leg.

Advertisement

There have also been recent news reports of kitchens catching fire after air fryers were left plugged in and unattended. Fire officials have recommended that air fryer owners unplug the appliances when not using them.

How do air fryers work?

Technically, air fryers don’t fry food, but rather swarm foods with a blast of hot air, much like a convection oven.

The air fryer was developed by a Dutch inventor and hit the shelves in 2010. During the pandemic, sales surged, with more than 25 million sold between January 2020 and December 2021, a 76 percent increase over the previous two-year period, according to the NPD Group. They’re meant to allow home cooks to make egg rolls and french fries — and other crispy foods — without using all that oil.

GiftOutline Gift Article