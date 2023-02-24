Top labor official, union leader among contenders for Labor Secretary

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The White House is vetting top labor official Julie Su and the president of the country’s largest flight attendants’ union, Sara Nelson, to lead the Department of Labor after Labor Secretary Marty Walsh steps down in March, three people familiar with the matter said Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Leaders of the organized labor movement have also recommended the outgoing executive director of the National Football League’s union, DeMaurice Smith, as a potential candidate to fill the position, according to someone familiar with the matter.

Su, who currently serves as deputy labor secretary, has emerged as the overwhelming favorite of organized labor, receiving endorsements from a variety of prominent Democrats. But Nelson and Smith are among several potential candidates that the Biden administration could tap for the open position.

Biden’s nominee for labor secretary will likely be guided by his vow to be the “most pro-union president in American history.”

Walsh, a former Boston mayor who rose to prominence in the Boston area through the building-trades unions, is expected to lead the National Hockey League’s players union after he leaves government.

Su has received endorsements from a variety of prominent Democratic activists and congressional caucuses, although she has less direct experience than Nelson and Smith with organized labor. Prior to assuming her current role, she served as labor secretary in California, where she earned a reputation as an advocate for immigrants and low-wage workers.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) endorsed Nelson for the position, describing her in recent letter to Biden as “a leading voice for worker rights.”

As leader of some 50,000 flight attendants, Nelson made national headlines in 2019 when she gave a speech calling for a general strike that was credited with helping end the longest government shutdown. Nelson is a United Airlines flight attendant.

“We are incredibly proud of our president and honored Senator Sanders is promoting [Sara’s] candidacy for Labor Secretary,” said Taylor Garland, spokesperson for the Association of Flight Attendants. “She also of course would take very seriously any request from the President of the United States to serve.”

The White House declined to comment.

