Chip makers will have to provide childcare plans to seek federal money

Computer chip companies requesting millions from the federal government to build factories will have to outline a child care plan for workers, the Commerce Department confirmed Monday. Companies seeking more than $150 million in subsidies — part of what was allocated in the $52 billion Chips Act signed last year — will need to notify the federal government “how they plan to provide child care to their employees and construction workers,” department spokeswoman Caitlin Legacki said in an email.

The Chips Act, one of the largest industrial development programs administered by the federal government, is designed to subsidize U.S.-made semiconductors, which are used in cars, electronics, ATMs and myriad other products. Intel, Micron and TSMC are among the chipmakers that have signaled plans to apply for subsidies, which already have spurred new construction.

The Biden administration had proposed a plan to lower child care costs for families as part of his Build Back Better plan, but the funding was cut from the plan last year. Child care is difficult to find and expensive for many people in the country.

The child care requirement for semiconductor makers would affect a relatively small number of people in the United States but would extend beyond direct employees of the makers to construction workers for the plants as well. The requirement applies to companies applying for subsidies for commercial fabrication facilities, Legacki said.

A global shortage of chips in recent years led to manufacturing disruptions and contributed to production woes for car companies.

The U.S. labor market remains tight, despite fears of a looming recession, and some employers have boosted pay, perks and benefits to attract workers. Childcare benefits, depending on how they’re structured could help semiconductor makers find employees.

Meanwhile, employment in the construction industry expanded in January, despite a slowdown in the housing market.

The agency said more details would be released in its funding application documents Tuesday, and in the coming weeks when it publishes examples for the child care plans. The child care requirement was reported by the New York Times earlier Monday.

“The requirements are that the child care is affordable, accessible, reliable and high-quality,” Legacki wrote. “Within those parameters, companies will have a lot of flexibility to reflect the needs of their workforce and communities.”

The plans are not uniform and can change depending on the company and where it’s located. They could include on-site facilities or partnerships with existing child care companies, Legacki said.

Jeanne Whalen contributed to this report.

