This is an updated column. It originally ran on May 6, 2001. Long before my grandmother died, she made me promise to handle her funeral and burial.

"You better put me down like I want, or I'm coming back from the grave and haunt you for not doing right by me after I pass on to meet my maker," Big Mama said.

Big Mama was obsessed with planning every detail of her funeral. It was also important to her that there be enough money to cover the expense, and she decided to keep control of every penny she had designated for the service.

However, some seniors choose to prepay for their burials and funerals.

Prepaid burial and funeral plans aren’t new. But competition in the death industry has resulted in a stepped-up effort to aggressively market “pre-need” contracts.

Many people also want to ensure that their families are not saddled with funeral costs. And rightly so.

Inflation has hit funeral costs like so many other goods and services. Funeral expenses increased by 5.1 percent from January 2022 to January 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The problem with prepaying is that many consumers may wind up paying too much. Others might think they are taking care of all the costs, only for relatives to discover after they die that the contracts don’t cover all the expenses.

Worse, some families’ contracts have not been honored — the funeral home went out of business, or the money was mishandled.

There isn’t anything necessarily unethical about the funeral industry selling prepaid funeral plans. Many pre-need contracts are honored.

But for me, there are just too many risks.

The Federal Trade Commission advises that if you’re considering preparing for funeral goods and services, be clear about what you’re getting. Ask some of the following questions.

What am I paying for? Is it all-inclusive, covering the funeral, casket and burial?

How will my money be protected? Will it be deposited in a trust or bank account? “States have different requirements for handling funds paid for prearranged funeral services,” the FTC points out.

What happens to any interest earned?

What protections do I have if the funeral home goes out of business?

Can I cancel the contract and get a full refund?

What happens if I move to a different area or state? Can my contract be transferred to another funeral home? Some prepaid funeral plans can be transferred, but often at an added cost, according to the FTC.

The National Funeral Directors Association offers tips on alternate pre-funding options, such as setting up a trust, buying life insurance, or setting up a payable-upon-death bank account.

My beloved Big Mama died in 1995, and you’d better believe I followed her wishes. She made me promise to use money in a joint bank account we shared to supplement whatever costs her life insurance policies didn’t cover.

It is thoughtful to preplan your funeral. But think carefully about prepaying for it. You might give your family more peace of mind by putting the money for your funeral safely aside in a bank account or life insurance policy.

